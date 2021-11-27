Apple to indemnify after cell phone is accessed by burglar

The 4th Special Civil Court in Vitória determined the flaw in the safety of the manufactured product, which ordered the electronics company Apple to pay R$5,000 to a lawyer whose cell phone was stolen and accessed by the assailant.

Sergio Araújo Nielsen, who acted in his own cause, said that the person responsible for the theft was able to change the password on his iPhone 12, uninstall the device’s search functionality, access all of his data and also carry out four banking transactions. The amounts were later refunded by the financial institution.

The lawyer filed a lawsuit in his own cause. According to him, it would be unreasonable that a device manufactured by a company the size of Apple and sold at a high price could not provide the necessary security for its users. He highlighted that the cell phone was accessed by the criminal even without his password and visual identity.

Apple, on the other hand, claimed that the author failed to follow the recommended security procedures.

The draft sentence was prepared by lay judge Laíra Riani Britto and approved by judge Paulo Abiguenem Abib. For them, the fragility of the equipment system and the company’s responsibility for manufacturing defects were demonstrated. “It could never be admitted that third parties without this data could access the device”, says the decision.

According to the ruling, “the facts went beyond mere annoyance”, as the situation “undoubtedly caused unrest, anxiety and apprehension until it was resolved by the financial institution”.

5014565-75.2021.8.08.0024