Araçoiaba registers case of skin lesion that causes itching and number of cities with notifications reaches 12 | Pernambuco

The city of Araçoiaba, in Greater Recife, informed, this Friday (26), that it is investigating a case of skin lesions that cause itching in a child aged one year and seven months. With this increase, the number of cities with notified cases in the state rises to 12, 11 of them in the Metropolitan Region and one in the Zona da Mata Norte.

According to the State Department of Health (SES-PE), the Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs) has so far 223 symptomatic cases that presented rash and itching.

These numbers, however, differ from those reported by individual municipalities this Friday. Until the last update of this article, city halls pointed to the identification of 413 suspected cases in Greater Recife and Zona da Mata Norte.

The first cases of the outbreak appeared in Recife, at the beginning of last month. People report intense itching, with reddened lesions spread across the skin. The cause of the outbreak is unknown and remains under investigation (see below in this article).

Cases were also reported in Camaragibe, Paulista, Olinda, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, São Lourenço da Mata, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Igarassu, Ipojuca and Itapissuma, in Greater Recife, in addition to Nazaré da Mata, in the Zona da Mata Norte.

By note, the Department of Health of Araçoiaba reported that the suspected case is monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the city has the support of an infectious disease specialist.

Since October 1st, 176 people with symptoms have been counted in Recife (see video above). 63 cases were also reported in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, 22 in Olinda, six in Paulista, five in Igarassu, 110 in Camaragibe and nine in Cabo de Santo Agostinho.

Eight suspected cases were also registered in São Lourenço da Mata, five in Ipojuca and three in Itapissuma.

In Greater Recife, only the municipalities of Moreno, Itamaracá and Abreu e Lima have not registered any suspicious cases so far. In Mata Norte, three cases were registered in the municipality of Nazaré da Mata (see below).

According to SES-PE, cases are under clinical, epidemiological and laboratory investigation by municipalities, with support from the technical team of SES-PE, Lacen-PE and specialists.

Check the situation of cases in Pernambuco Counties Notified under investigation discarded Recife 176 176 0 Jaboatão dos Guararapes 63 60 3 Olinda 22 22 0 Paulista 6 6 0 Igarassu 5 5 0 Abreu e Lima 0 0 0 Camaragibe 110 110 0 Cape St. Augustine 9 9 0 São Lourenço da Mata 8 7 1 Araçoiaba 1 1 0 Itamaracá 0 0 0 Ipojuca 5 5 0 dark skinned 0 0 0 Itapisuma 5 5 0 Nazareth of the Forest 3 3 0 Total 413 409 4

On November 19, the Center for Surveillance and Response to Public Health Emergencies of the State Health Department released a technical note that guided health services and professionals to notify the Cievs about cases of people with skin lesions and itching.

The municipal administrations, the SES and specialists have not yet identified the cause of the injuries. The investigated possibilities range from scabies, popularly known as human scabies, to allergic reactions or environmental imbalances caused by issues such as water and proximity to forest areas.