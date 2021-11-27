Aras delivers ten requests on Covid’s CPI report to the STF

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, delivered on Thursday (25) to STF (Supreme Court) a set of ten requests for measures to be taken based on the conclusions of the Covid’s CPI at the Senate. The information is from Folha.

Under secrecy, the requests were sent to six justices of the Court and present proposals to investigate authorities with jurisdiction and the inclusion of new elements in cases that are already being processed by the Supreme Court.

Also according to Folha, the PGR sent the cases directly to magistrates who are already responsible for processes that would have connection with the facts raised by the CPI.

Four requests were forwarded to Pink Weber, two for Toffoli days, one to Ricardo Lewandowski, one for Luis Roberto Barroso, one to Carmen Lucia and one for Kassio Nunes Marques.

the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who was vice president of the CPI, said that Aras’ movement “is not ideal”, but that the referral is “promising”.

“We already wanted public criminal action for those authorities with privileged jurisdiction, based on what was raised in six months of investigation by the CPI. But it is already a small lamp light in the despair of the night”, said Randolfe.

Also according to the newspaper, Randolfe said he had information that the PGR asked the STF for the president’s testimony Jair Bolsonaro (no party), by Wagner Rosário, from the Comptroller General of the Union, and the leader of the government at Chamber, congressperson Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

This week, the Senate approved a request for Aras to be invited to appear at the House to explain the directions he has given to the content of the CPI’s final report.

know more

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

