Aras delivers to the STF 10 requests on Covid’s CPI report – 11/26/2021 – Power

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) a set of ten requests with measures to be adopted based on the conclusions of Covid’s CPI.

The requests were forwarded to six court ministers. The material was sent this Thursday (25) and is confidential.

Exactly a month ago Aras received from the commission’s senators the final report with the proposal of indictments of a series of federal government officials, including President Jair Bolsonaro and Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

They are part of the set of statements by the head of the Federal Public Ministry proposed to investigate authorities with jurisdiction in the court and the inclusion of new elements in cases that are already being processed in the court.

Aras sent the cases directly to ministers who are already responsible for processes that would have connection with the facts raised by the CPI.

Of the 10 requests, four were directed to Minister Rosa Weber, two to Dias Toffoli, one to Ricardo Lewandowski, one to Luís Roberto Barroso, one to Carmen Lúcia and the other to Kassio Nunes Marques.

Of these magistrates, Rosa and Lewandowski were the ones who stood out the most in actions related to the pandemic. The minister, for example, is the rapporteur of the inquiry that investigates whether President Jair Bolsonaro has failed because he has not determined an investigation after having been warned of possible irregularities in the contract for the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, is the rapporteur of the main processes that deal with the national immunization program against Covid-19.

In recent days, in interviews and demonstrations on social networks, senators who worked in the parliamentary investigation intensified the demands of the PGR.

So far, the Attorney’s Office has not budged on Covid’s final CPI report. In a note released two weeks ago, the agency stated that carrying out investigations into authorities mentioned in the document depended on the prior analysis of confidential evidence gathered and produced by the collegiate in the Senate.

The delivery of these data, according to the attorney general’s office, was only carried out on the 9th of this month. In size, these proofs reach four terabytes, and correspond to the most distinguished documents sent to the CPI.