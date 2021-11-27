Archbishop of Paris hands over to Pope Francis

PARIS, Nov. 26 21 / 03:26 pm (ACI).- The Archbishop of Paris, Archbishop Michel Aupetit, has resigned from his position in a letter sent to Pope Francis that should have been kept secret until the Pope answered whether or not he accepted the resignation. The reason would be a love affair between the bishop and a woman in 2012 revealed by the press. Dom Aupetit denies any irregularity in his connection with the woman.

Archbishop Michel Aupetit, 70 years old, Archbishop of Paris since December 2017, said he had handed over his post “into the hands of the Holy Father because he gave it to him”. He said he avoided the word “fire” but the result could be the same. Aupetit met last week in Rome with Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Congregation of Bishops.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, on Monday 22 November Aupetit reportedly announced to his episcopal council that he intended to resign. The letter addressed to Pope Francis arrived in Rome yesterday, November 25th.

A report revealing Aupetit’s long-term relationship with a woman dating back to 2012, shortly before his appointment as auxiliary bishop of Paris, was published on the magazine’s website. Le Point last November 22 and yesterday’s print edition. The archbishop publicly denied that his relationship with the woman was sexual or romantic.

The magazine says that Aupetit, who was popular with the faithful, was not unanimous among the clergy of Paris. The magazine claims to have listened to priests, theologians, teachers and diocesan officials. Among the attitudes of Aupetit criticized by these sources are the closure of a parish that welcomed homosexuals, divorced and remarried and progressive Catholics and had activities linked to these groups closed in February this year.

According to Le Point, Aupetit was displeased by interfering with the Collège des Bernardins, a center for dialogue with society and other religions. “The Bernardines are not Catholic enough,” the archbishop once said.

Michel Aupetit is a doctor and his vocation is late. He was only ordained a priest when he was 44 years old. He was Bishop of Nanterre before replacing Cardinal André Vingt-Trois as Archbishop of Paris.

