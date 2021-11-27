Archbishop of Paris resigns for ‘ambiguous’ relationship with woman – News

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit has offered Pope Francis his resignation, reported the Paris diocese, which admitted the prelate had behaved “ambiguously” with a woman in 2012 after press revelations attributing a relationship between them.

Aupetit “proposed the pope to present his resignation in a letter sent this week,” the Paris diocese told AFP, confirming information from Le Figaro. Only the Argentine pontiff can decide whether to accept or reject the request.

In 2012, “he had an ambiguous behavior with a person very close to him,” added the source.

On Wednesday, Le Point newspaper said on its website that the archbishop had had an intimate and consenting relationship this year with a woman, referring to an e-mail he had sent in error that left no doubt.

It was not “a love relationship” or a “sexual relationship,” the diocese told AFP on Friday. “So you trusted your hierarchy.”

“I recognize that my behavior with her may have been ambiguous, thus implying the existence of an intimate relationship and sexual relations between us, which I strongly deny,” Aupetit told Le Point newspaper.

The resignation request “is not a confession of guilt, it is a gesture of humility,” said the diocese, which added that Aupetit’s gesture today could upset Catholics in its district.

The dismissal comes against a backdrop of scandal for French Catholics after an independent commission in October estimated that priests and religious abused some 216,000 minors in France between 1950 and 2020.