Architect Ruy Ohtake, creator of Unique and Renaissance, dies, aged 83 – 11/27/2021 – Illustrated

Ruy Ohtake, an architect from São Paulo, died this Saturday morning (27), at the age of 83, who signed works such as the Unique and Renaissance hotels, in addition to the headquarters of Instituto Tomie Ohtake, all in the city of São Paulo. The eldest son of Japanese-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, he had bone marrow cancer.

Death was confirmed by his brother Ricardo. “For Ruy, architecture was a constructed work. And he left a very large number of works as a legacy”, he says.

The wake will be held this Saturday, in a ceremony open only to the family, and it will be cremated in Horto da Paz, also in São Paulo. He leaves two children, Elisa and Rodrigo.

Businesswoman Marcy Junqueira, married to Ricardo, remembers Ruy’s dedication to the profession. “After the family had lunch together on Sundays, we would leave him at the office. I think he had a love for architecture and it was the most incredible example I’ve seen in my life,” he says.

Ohtake signs over 300 projects in the country, ranging from houses to parks, including commercial buildings full of colors and mirrors that stand out on the horizon — such as the Renaissance hotel, the Unique hotel and the Tomie Ohtake Institute, in São Paulo.

The Tietê Ecological Park, also in São Paulo, and the building of the Brazilian embassy in Tokyo, Japan, are also his.

Graduated from the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at USP (University of São Paulo) in 1960, he developed his work from the São Paulo school of Vilanova Artigas and Paulo Mendes da Rocha. And it was inspired by Nyemeyer and Aleijadinho that Ohtake started to use curves and colors in a more daring way — something that São Paulo architecture had not used much until then.

​In 2019, in testimony to the sheet, Ruy unburdened himself by saying that he thought the population liked his work a lot, but the architects didn’t.

“In the beginning, I was worried because the intelligence of architecture raised controversy. There is an establishment here, and I took a step forward. Every break in what is installed generates controversy with those in the vanguard, but art and architecture advance in jumps,” stated the São Paulo native.

“Today, I think I’m on the way to contribute to contemporary Brazilian architecture. In all my works, I’m concerned with creative freedom, surprise and innovation. I think my challenge is to continue the country’s architecture, and not stay stagnant as we were in São Paulo.”

Considered one of the country’s leading contemporary architects, he received several awards during his career. In 1971, he won the Carlos Millan Prize, from the IAB (Institute of Architects of Brazil), for his work as a whole.

In 2006, he received the Comenda Colar de Ouro, the highest award from the IAB, given at the 18th Brazilian Congress of Architects, for his contribution to the development of architecture in Brazil. Ohtake also chaired the Council for the Defense of the Archaeological, Artistic and Touristic Heritage, between 1979 and 1982, and was elected a member of the Academia Paulista de Letras in 2019.

For the current president of the IAB in São Paulo, Fernando Túlio, Ruy Ohtake is an architect who is characterized by his versatility and who managed to establish his own language. “At the same time that it dialogued with aspects of Brazilian modernism, it brought a more organic language, based on new, curved materials”, he says.

Ohtake also taught at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and at USP. As a teacher, remembers his brother Ricardo, he was invited to be the spokesperson for many architecture classes and he liked to have contact with the younger generations. “He always thought it was important to play a role in the training of students and new architects”.

In addition to architectural works, Ruy has a strong signature in furniture. For a long time, he created furniture specifically for his own houses, without market demand, but as a detail or complement to his spatial concept of the house.

He used concrete for shelves, tables and sofas, exploring unusual, often circular shapes, challenging the weight of the material.

When he decided to venture more specifically into design, in the 1990s, he used glass and steel, in which the expressive use of colors is also highlighted, a trait that marks his entire architecture (see images in the photo gallery below).