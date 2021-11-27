Architect Ruy Ohtake dies, aged 83

The architect Ruy Ohtake died this Saturday morning, at the age of 83, in his apartment in São Paulo. The eldest son of Japanese artist Tomie Ohtake, he had bone marrow cancer. According to the press office, Ruy will be cremated this Saturday, at 5 pm, in Horto da Paz, also in São Paulo. The wake will be held for family and close friends.

Hotel Unique, in São Paulo, designed by Ruy Ohtake, Photo: Disclosure

Ruy is responsible for the projects for the Renaissance and Unique hotels and for the Instituto Tomie Ohtake, in São Paulo, and for the Embassy of Brazil in Tokyo. The Tietê and Indaiatuba ecological parks are also designed by Ruy.

The Tomie Ohtake Institute, in São Paulo Photo: Divulgation / Eduardo Castanho

Graduated from the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism of the University of São Paulo, in 1960, he opened an office with his name the following year, leading projects for residential, commercial and public buildings.

Oscar Niemeyer’s intern (he even went to Rio every week from São Paulo to visit the architect’s office), he made a point of saying that it was with one of his parents in Brasília that he learned everything.

— Ruy was a modernist too, he didn’t deny the Oscar influence. And he had a very interesting business vision — says architect Paulo Niemeyer, who lists the Hotel Unique as one of Ruy’s great masterpieces for its “monumentality in simplicity”. — He influenced a generation by mixing modern Rio and São Paulo architecture.

In 1997, Oscar himself spoke to GLOBO about the disciple:

— Ohtake’s creativity and competence make him one of the most legitimate representatives of modern Brazilian architecture. He learned the lesson well that the use of concrete suggests a lighter, looser architecture.

Paulo Niemeyer, who is Oscar’s grandson, highlighted their friendship:

—My grandfather used to joke: ‘Ruy’s entire birthday is here. This is a real friend.’ Because Ruy always took a plane and came to Rio on his birthday and he kept waiting.

Starry furniture

In addition to the curves and concrete in the buildings (whose projects used terrain elements, such as stones and trees), São Paulo was also dedicated to furniture and design.

— I’ve always designed furniture in my architectural projects, it was as if I were dressing the environments — he told GLOBO in 1997. — With furniture, I try to do the same thing as in architecture, defy gravity.

