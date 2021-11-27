Architect Ruy Ohtake dies at the age of 83 in SP | São Paulo

The architect Ruy Ohtake he died this Saturday (27), aged 83, in São Paulo. The cause of death was not reported. Ruy was the son of Japanese artist, naturalized Brazilian, Tomie Ohtake.

Born in São Paulo, he graduated from the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at the University of São Paulo (FAU) in 1960.

Driven by innovation, Ruy was one of the most influential names in contemporary Brazilian architecture. The architect left his mark on the entire São Paulo landscape.

With well-defined geometric shapes and striking colors, his works are recognized from afar by the capital – with emphasis on the Hotel Unique, the Instituto Tomie Ohtake and the Edifício Santa Catarina.

Ruy has also taught at the Mackenzie Faculty of Architecture, and at the Catholic University of Santos – where he received the title of Professor Emeritus in 2007.

Ruy’s works can be found all over the world. He owns, for example, the Brazilian Embassy in Tokyo and the award-winning Tietê Ecological Park, in São Paulo.

Among the works by Ruy Ohtake, one of the most outstanding is the project for the housing complex designed by the architect, in Heliópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, called “redondinhos”.

There are 19 cylindrical residential buildings – hence the name “round” – with colorful facades.

