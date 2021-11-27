Architect Ruy Ohtake, responsible for the CT Joaquim Grava project, dies; Corinthians regrets

Architect Ruy Ohtake died this Saturday morning, aged 83, in his apartment in São Paulo. He was battling bone marrow cancer. He created the CT Joaquim Grava project, inaugurated by Corinthians in 2010. The club regretted the news through social networks – see the publication below.

Along with Dr. Joaquim Grava himself, Ruy Ohtake was responsible for the construction of the training center, built by the club in the centenary year, during the term of Andrés Sanchez. The structures, which received a renovation in 2018, are used by the main team to this day.

Ruy was the son of artist Tomie Ohtake, a Japanese naturalized Brazilian who also died in São Paulo in 2015, aged 101. She had a great influence on the development of plastic arts in the country.

The architect was considered one of the most influential and innovative Brazilian names in the field. He signs the projects of the Renaissance and Unique hotels, the Instituto Tomie Othake, the Edifício Santa Catarina, the Embassy of Brazil in Tokyo and the ecological parks of Tietê and Indaiatuba.

Corinthians mourns the death of architect Ruy Ohtake

Play / Twitter

See more in: History of Corinthians and CT Joaquim Grava.