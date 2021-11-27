Architect Ruy Ohtake, son of Tomie Ohtake, dies, aged 83 – Culture

Died this Saturday morning, 27, the architect Ruy Ohtake, at 83 years old. He was fighting bone marrow cancer, Myelodysplasia, and died in the flat where he lived, on Rua Mauri, in São Paulo. According to his press office, the wake will be held in the apartment itself, only for the closest people. and the body will be cremated in Horto da Paz, at 5 pm.

son of the plastic artist Tomie Ohtake and brother of the also architect Ricardo, Ruy was born in São Paulo, on January 27, 1938, and studied architecture at FAU-USP, graduating in 1960. His work was recognized with numerous awards, such as the Gold Necklace of the Instituto de Arquitetos do Brasil – IAB ( 2007).

In his more than 60 years of career, Ruy Ohtake has signed projects marked by wavy lines, which can be appreciated by the city of São Paulo, such as the Tomie Ohtake Institute and the Unique and Renaissance hotels -, in addition to having carried out works by important public and private infrastructure and equipment for several cities, such as the Tietê Ecological Park, Expresso Tiradentes and Conjunto Residencial and Polo Educacional in Heliópolis, in São Paulo; Indaiatuba Ecological Park; Pantanal Aquarium, in Campo Grande; Brasília Shopping, in Brasília; Walmir Campelo Bezzera Stadium, in Gama, DF; Brazilian Embassy in Tokyo.

Ruy Ohtake

In an interview with state, in 2019, Ohtake stated about his work, which the Renaissance Hotel highlighted as a milestone for him: “The challenge is to do good research. To make a hotel, I have to research some that already exist and do something that doesn’t exist in those hotels. At the Renaissance, for example, between Alameda Santos and Itu, on the way down from Haddock Lobo, the ground floor has four floors, each with a view and entrance to the street.”

At the same time, he emphasized how important color was to him. “Brazil has always been a country with a very strong color, in cities like Paraty, Ouro Preto and Olinda. I thought that we should have color in the city and I started to add many colors.” About his Renaissance project, the use of red, for him, made the difference: “It was the only one with color, the rest was gray. That was my challenge, working more free forms and also color.”