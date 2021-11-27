Argentina restricts purchases of tickets abroad due to shortage of dollars

Measure, which went into effect this Friday, 26, thwarted Black Friday plans by travel agencies and airlines

Mohammed Abd El Ghany/Reuters Ticket purchase restriction occurs due to shortage of dollars in the country



O central bank gives Argentina As of this Friday, 26th, it restricted the purchase of airline tickets abroad and tourist services with credit cards, a measure that is added to others aimed at preventing a further reduction in monetary reserves. The resolution adopted by the Central Bank prohibits the purchase by credit card of airline tickets and tourist services abroad in installments, which, in practice, discourages travel, as many people cannot make this expense in a single payment with a credit card. credit or cash. The provision establishes that “financial and non-financial institutions that issue credit cards shall not finance purchases made with their customers’ credit cards in installments” for tickets abroad and other tourist services, such as accommodation or car rental, are made directly or through travel agencies or web platforms. The measure surprised the tourism sector, mainly for coming into effect this Friday, when many travel agencies were prepared to launch Black Friday packages.

In addition to this circumstance, the resolution adopted by the Central Bank joins other measures that restrict or discourage access to dollars by citizens and businesses, whether for savings, travel, imports or transfers of foreign currency abroad. Such restrictions seek to contain the outflow of monetary reserves from the Central Bank. According to data from the monetary authority, international reserves closed on Thursday at US$ 42.237 billion, but private consultants calculate that the reserves are actually around US$ 4.4 billion and that the net is close to US$ 700 million, limiting the entity’s possibilities of intervention in the official foreign exchange market with the objective of sustaining the exchange rate. The outflow of foreign currency from Argentina through trips abroad in 2019, before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, was US$ 4.585 billion, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Census.

In a statement, the Argentine Federation of Associations of Travel and Tourism Companies repudiated the new regulation that, it warned, “has a direct impact” on the sector, “particularly affecting smaller agencies.” The organization, which represents nearly 5,000 travel agencies, said the “untimely and unprecedented” measure constitutes “an attack on consumers and travel companies, the vast majority of them small and medium-sized and have yet to recover from the economic consequences” of the pandemic. The Chamber of Airline Companies of Argentina (Jurca) stated in a statement its “perplexity, concern and rejection” of the central bank’s measure. “If there is no outgoing passenger, the equation doesn’t only work with the entrance. It is simply not possible to maintain an operation without a certain balance between them. If there was an intention to attract tourism or improve connectivity to attract foreign currency, this is certainly not the way to go”, said Felipe Baravalle, executive director of Jurca, a chamber that brings together more than twenty foreign airlines operating in Argentina .

*With information from EFE