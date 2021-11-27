Argentina restricts the purchase of tickets abroad due to lack of dollars

From this Friday, the Central Bank of Argentina restricted the purchase of air tickets abroad and tourist services with credit cards, a measure that adds to others aimed at preventing a further reduction in monetary reserves and which has already been rejected by agencies travel agencies and airlines.

The resolution adopted by the Central Bank prohibits the purchase by credit card of airline tickets and tourist services abroad in installments, which, in practice, discourages travel, as many people cannot pay this expense in a single payment with a credit card or in cash.

The provision establishes that “financial and non-financial institutions that issue credit cards must not finance purchases made with their customers’ credit cards in installments” for tickets abroad and other tourist services, such as accommodation or car rental, are made directly or through travel agencies or web platforms.

The measure, which surprised the tourism sector, is in effect from this Friday, when many travel agencies, airlines and platforms for the sale of tickets and tourist packages were getting ready to launch strong offers as part of Black Friday.

lack of dollars

In addition to this circumstance, the resolution adopted by the Central Bank joins other measures that restrict or discourage access to US dollars by citizens and companies, whether for savings, travel, imports or transfers of foreign currency abroad. Such restrictions seek to contain the outflow of monetary reserves from the central bank.

According to data from the monetary authority, the central bank’s international reserves closed on Thursday at US$ 42.237 billion, but private consultants calculate that the reserves are actually around US$ 4.4 billion and that the net reserves are close to US$ 700 million, limiting the entity’s possibilities of intervention in the official foreign exchange market with the objective of sustaining the exchange rate.

The outflow of foreign currency from Argentina through trips abroad in 2019, before the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, was US$ 4.585 billion, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.

corporate rejection

In a statement, the Argentine Federation of Associations of Travel and Tourism Companies repudiated the new regulation which, it warned, “has a direct impact” on the sector, “particularly affecting smaller agencies”.

The organization, which represents nearly 5,000 travel agencies, said the “untimely and unprecedented” measure constitutes “an attack on consumers and travel companies, the vast majority of them small and medium-sized and have yet to recover from the economic consequences” of the pandemic. .

The Chamber of Airlines of Argentina (Jurca) said in a statement its “perplexity, concern and rejection” of the central bank’s measure.

“If there is no outgoing passenger, the equation doesn’t work only with the entry. It’s simply not possible to maintain an operation without a certain balance between them. If there was an intention to attract tourism or improve connectivity to attract foreign currency, this is not certainly the way forward,” said Felipe Baravalle, executive director of Jurca, a chamber that brings together more than twenty foreign airlines operating in Argentina.