Argentine newspaper refers to Anitta as ‘Neymar’s ex’ when talking about attraction of the end of Libertadores

Singer Anitta is the musical attraction that will perform at the Libertadores final, which takes place in Uruguay, next Saturday. In the match, Flamengo will dispute the competition with Palmeiras. In announcing the performance that will stir fans at the stadium, the Argentine newspaper “Ole” referred to the singer Anitta as “Neymar’s ex”.

“Neymar’s ex who will sing in the final of the Copa Libertadores”, says the title of the article, which stamped a record where the player and the artist appear with glued faces.

The vehicle recalled the affair between the two at the 2019 carnival. It cited the records that were taken during the revelry period, in which Neymar and Anitta appear very close. He also says that, on one occasion, the singer was asked about the relationship, but denied it.

The report also recalls that the artist appeared in another Libertadores final, in 2019, when Flamengo became champion.