Arrascaeta will start in the final of Libertadores – Flamengo

Uruguay is confirmed in the game this Saturday (27), against Palmeiras

One of the main names in Flamengo’s starring squad, Arrascaeta was one of the biggest concerns of the fans for the Libertadores final. That’s because the midfielder returned from a thigh injury just two games ago, and played for a few minutes to gain game rhythm. However, for the duel against Palmeiras, the Nation can be relieved, because the shirt 14 is confirmed among the holders.

In Uruguay since Wednesday, Giorgian De Arrascaeta showed that he has recovered and trained normally with his teammates in all activities. This Friday (26), the eve of the clash, journalist Cahê Mota nailed the presence of shirt 14 among the holders.

Flamengo shirts, accessories and much more: buy and win gifts at Mengão’s best online store!

Arrascaeta had been out of the field since the beginning of October, after suffering a thigh injury while playing for the Uruguayan team in the World Cup qualifiers. The midfielder underwent intensive treatment to be 100% ready for the Copa Libertadores final, and seems to have responded well. After the injury, Giorgian played a few minutes against Internacional and Grêmio, to resume the game rhythm.



Recovered, Arrascaeta returns to the field this Saturday (27), to face Palmeiras, in the final of the Copa Libertadores. Playing in his home country, the 14 shirt is going in search of the bi-championship of America with Flamengo, to write another chapter in the victorious history with Manto Sagrado. The decision will be disputed at 5:00 pm (GMT), at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.