Asked about Bolsonaro, Felipe Mello gets angry

Pocketnarista Felipe Mello seems to be uncomfortable with the president. At a press conference, the Palmeiras steering wheel complained when asked about Jair Bolsonaro. He was asked if he would dedicate the cup to the president, as he has done on another occasion, if he were champion of the Libertadores.

The athlete replied angrily: “Are we about to talk about football or politics? I’m here to talk football. I’m here to talk about a decision between Flamengo and Palmeiras. So I’m not here to answer who I’m going to dedicate it to”.

Felipe Mello then revealed what the dedication of the possible title will be:

“So I will dedicate the victory of Palmeiras to every Palmeiras fan and to everyone who has lived with us this dream of reaching this final of the Copa Libertadores once again”

Look:

The player’s apparent discontent with the president is new. It happened after he stated that he is rooting for Flamengo in the dispute. In an interview last Monday (22), the pocket lawyer says that the agent “is the best he has”.

“Did you do a good thing? Did. Did you shit? Did. I wouldn’t vote for another guy, but if I win another one, will I hope to go to hell? No, I am Brazilian. I left everything in Milan, I earned in euros, to come to my country. I’m a patriot and I support whoever goes there,” he told Folha de São Paulo.

Read more:

1 – Without taking off in the research, Ciro Gomes doesn’t throw in the towel

2 – Sara Winter says Bolsonaro was a “great illusion” and “has no power”

3 – Palmeiras players and board get angry with Bolsonaro

Felipe Mello isn’t the only one irritated by Bolsonaro

In addition to the defensive midfielder, Palmeiras athletes and directors are angry with the president. As found the DCM, Bolsonaro’s supporters at the club felt betrayed by the president’s supporters of Flamengo. Felipe Mello was waiting for the president’s fans in the Libertadores decision. However, team directors asked the athletes not to demonstrate.

This Friday (27), the president declared his support for Flamengo in the championship final. “Just as I said in 2019 and it worked, tomorrow we are all Flamengo”, he said.

Even if the cup was dedicated to the mandatary, he could not receive it in person. Bolsonaro was not vaccinated, which makes it impossible for him to go to the game, which takes place at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, in Urugai.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link