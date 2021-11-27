At 43, Taís Araújo celebrates his birthday in Portugal and lights up an alert about the myth of perfection

Top Stories

THE actress Taís Araújo traveled to Portugal with her husband Lázaro Ramos to celebrate the birthday. In this Friday’s (26) post on her Instagram, the actress posted selfie of the couple, dressed in robes, on the hotel balcony, which overlooks a stretch of the Tivoli Avenida Liberdade.

excited, Taís Araújo says: “I’m the real Sagittarius, the one who celebrates her birthday at lunch and it’s already dawn on another continent! Hahaha! Long live Portugal!”.

The post gained many comments from admirers: “Loves of my life. Joy of having you here”, “Beautiful”, ‘Congratulations, Tatá! Just light for you and your beautiful family. Big kiss full of nostalgia!”, ”Congratulations babe”, “You have to be Sagittarius and rich!”, “I love Sagittarius”, “Perfect”.

“There is no perfection, behind the beauty I count on all the work of an incredible team”

On Thursday, November 25th, the actual date of his birthday, thas published a curious post, still in Brazil, and lit an alert about the myth that is the age, image and appearance of women.

In the video and in the post, she says that a lot of people say that she doesn’t seem to be the age she is, that she’s great for 43. A actress it continues with a text, where some excerpts are highlighted, among them:

“Come here, what does a 43-year-old woman look like???? This all raised an alarm here, as I think it’s important for you to remember that I work with my image, so it’s part of the maintenance of my job to take care of me”.

The actress goes on to say that there is a strong genetic, yes, but that has all the work of an amazing team behind the beauty,

“I think it’s necessary to talk about it openly here, as I’m concerned about the distorted relationship that many people have with the image in relation to the image of the other. This is the kind of thing that causes disturbances, you can see by the amount of people taking medication, performing invasive and even violent procedures to look like an influencer, an actress, an actor… forgetting that there is a team behind that one. people. Make no mistake!”.

