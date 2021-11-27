At Hora do Faro, Rico and Dayane Mello exchange accusations during the game

The dynamics of Hora do Faro this Friday (26/11) with the pedestrians of A Fazenda 13 worked as a kind of court. Participants were chosen by guest journalists on the program, including this columnist who writes to you, and had to defend themselves against accusations made by opponents. And, as you can imagine, the most talked about clash happened between Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades.

Rico pointed out all of the model’s actions that he didn’t like inside. “I played with you for almost 2 months, I know your history and you are a fighter, but let’s talk about attitudes that are not cool. You want to win the prize, but you want to go over everyone else. You are very theoretical but not practical. You judge women, you judge the woman with short hair, you judge the woman who plans to have children… You are a woman who takes a knife and tears someone’s coat. You are not playing, you are being a bad person. You’re the type of person who talks about people and doesn’t assume their actions,” fired the pawn.

The international model defended herself: “I said I preferred Aline with long hair. We were kissing on the mouth like a couple of lovers and I gave my opinion. About Mileide, we did talk and she told me that she planned 5 years to have a child and 9 years to enter the Farm. How come a woman who plans everything doesn’t show her game here? And about Marina, I just said that I don’t think a muscular woman is cool. I think Rico and Marina are playing with me because they know my audience is LGBT”, said the former Gran Fratello VIP.

Rico did better in defense, rebutted Day’s accusations and stated that if he wanted to become famous or draw public attention, he would do the opposite of what he had done so far, because he knows the internet very well.

The comedian ended up winning the debate and, by unanimous decision of the guests, earned R$ 5 thousand reais.

At the end of the dynamic, however, most of the defeated pawns in the dynamic chose to take the prize from Rico.

Hora do Faro will air next Sunday (28/11), from 15:15, on Record TV.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.