At L!, Bruno Henrique sees the final as a duel for hegemony and declares to Flamengo: ‘Different energy’

Minutes before the Super Cup in Brazil, Bruno Henrique was the voice of the dressing room at the Flamengo by praising the effervescent recent rivalry with Palmeiras. And now, on the eve of the greatest final between clubs in history, in a single game at Libertadores, the striker spoke exclusively to THROW!, spoke about what he expects from the decision in Montevideo and declared himself to the Rio de Janeiro club.

Since 2019 in Fla, Bruno Henrique has experienced up close the “private dispute” with Palmeiras on five occasions – four draws and one victory, with the equal score culminating in the Super Cup title after the penalties. Interestingly, he still hasn’t scored against Verdão, which could be extra fuel on Saturday.

– When two clubs dispute the main titles every year, it is normal for a rivalry to be created or strengthened. I think it’s very good for Brazilian football that Flamengo and Palmeiras have this particular dispute. We always want to beat them and vice versa – said Bruno Henrique, designing the match this Saturday, at the Centenário Stadium:

– A final like this, in a single game, anything can happen. In 2019, River was the favorite, had recently won the competition, had more experience, several strengths. And in the end we won, in the race and in the quality of our players. Single game is unlike anything else. It will take whoever is more connected, attentive, focused. They are two great clubs that have been fighting for hegemony in Brazilian football for some years. I do not need to say anything more.

‘These are clubs that dispute the hegemony of Brazilian football’

Elected the “King of America” ​​in the 2019 Libertadores campaign, the 27 shirt answered what changed Bruno Henrique from that season to the current one:

– I know the club better, I feel more and more at home. Flamengo is passionate. There’s no way to wear this shirt and not feel a different energy, so of course after three seasons I’m even more Flamengo. I think about repaying the fan’s affection with more titles.

NEW CROWN IN SIGHT?

Bruno Henrique in the final against River Plate, in 2019, the year he was champion and the ‘King’ of America (Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)

As for the possibility of being named the best Libertadores player again, something possible above all for having scored Fla’s four goals in the semifinals (two in each game against Barcelona-EQU), Bruno Henrique avoided defining the new crown for “King” as a priority.

– My plan is to be champion of everything possible. We have had great seasons, we are in the second Libertadores final. Our group has value and has never let down in the most difficult moments. On the contrary, we get closer together. And when the ensemble goes well, some players naturally stand out. Individual awards are a consequence and we keep them as a souvenir.

It is worth noting that Bruno Henrique competes with Gabigol Arrascaeta, teammates, Weverton, Raphael Veiga and Rony for the “Best of the Match” award. in popular vote and that will allow the winner to leave with a symbolic ring of ace of the tournament and protagonist of “Eternal Glory”.

Check out other excerpts from the interview:

How was the group’s preparation to focus both on the Libertadores decision and on the final stretch of the Brasileirão?



– Renato has been very calm for us. Every day he says that the important thing is to follow our convictions and planning. And we have done so. The cast had been running, and the team remains competitive at the Brazilian Nationals. It’s important to score, of course, but not forgetting that we need to be 100% in the final.

What do you think of the competition in the starting lineup, mainly due to Michael’s excellent stage, and the debate about who could be removed from the attacking quartet?



– Since I arrived here, in 2019, the club’s project was to build strong casts every year. And that’s good because it makes everyone motivated and excited in training and games. There can’t be a gap, because whoever is in the bank also has a lot of quality. Flamengo is the winner and the coach’s headache.

Bruno Henrique in recognition of the stadium at the Estádio Centenário, stage of the decision (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Is the World factor already debated internally, especially with the arrival of Premier League players and the possibility of facing Chelsea?



– No. Here we only talk about Libertadores. Our group is experienced enough to know that everything has its moment. It’s no use talking about the World Cup if we don’t win the Libertadores. One thing at a time.

Flamengo went to the market in this last window and brought important names such as Andreas Pereira, David Luiz and Kenedy. How has the group’s relationship with the new reinforcements been?



– The best possible. It is a characteristic of this group to welcome those who arrive from abroad. And they are athletes from Europe, with experience in major competitions. Everything gets easier. If you look at our squad, several have already gone through big clubs, Europe and the national team. They came to add up.

Finally, could you send a message to the crowd?



– We are working with great seriousness, focus and humility. We have that same energy as 2019. Those vibrations, before the trip and at the stadium, were fundamental for us.