Atlético-MG squad: Cuca closes training, and Diego Costa is doubtful for duel with Fluminense | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG continues to prepare to face Fluminense, on Sunday, at Mineirão. In case of victory, Cuca’s team will be even closer to putting both hands in the Brazilian Championship cup. This Friday afternoon, training at the Cidade do Galo was, once again, a mystery. No activity information.
Cuca ends Atlético-MG training this Friday — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
The doubt for Sunday’s match is forward Diego Costa. The player left the field in the middle of the week, against Palmeiras, feeling pain in the back of his right thigh. The club’s staff did not say if he participated in the training this Friday. In this Thursday’s activity, the 19 shirt did physiotherapy work.
Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa (Vargas) and Keno (Nacho)
Galo’s medical department has defender Réver, with a thigh injury. Mariano and Keno are other pieces that need attention from physiology and physical preparation. Atlético closes its preparations to face Fluminense this Saturday, at CT.