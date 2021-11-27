Austrian dies after taking COVID-19 on purpose – International

A 55-year-old Austrian man died after purposely becoming infected with the new coronavirus. He had participated in a “Party of COVID” in Bolzano, Northern Italy. According to the Italian newspaper “Il Dolomiti”, he wanted to obtain the so-called “green pass”, charged by several countries in Europe, in which, in order to have the right to work or access leisure areas, residents must have a certificate of complete vaccination or prove that they have recovered from the illness within the past six months.

Italian authorities reinforce the importance of vaccination against COVID-19. According to Patrick Franzoni, coordinator of the anti-Covid unit in Bolzano, it has been common for residents of Germany and Austria to go to Italy to participate in voluntary contagion meetings.

“The consequences are long-term and even young people can end up in hospital. Here we have a child hospitalized in pediatrics, while a 55-year-old man died in Austria after being infected during a ‘corona party’,” Franzoni told the portal “Il Dolomiti” on the last day 19.