Austrian dies of Covid-19 after deliberately infecting himself at party in Italy to get ‘free pass’ without needing the vaccine

RIO — Italian authorities reinforce the importance of vaccination against Covid-19 after people gather at parties with the aim of contracting the coronavirus to receive a “free pass” to enter places, without needing to receive the immunizing agent. The alert came after a 55-year-old Austrian attended one of these events, became infected and died. According to Patrick Franzoni, coordinator of the anti-Covid unit in Bolzano, it has been common for residents of Germany and Austria to travel to Italy to participate in these voluntary contagion meetings.

— The consequences are long-term and even young people can end up in hospital. Here we have a child hospitalized in pediatrics, while a 55-year-old man died in Austria after being infected during a “corona party” — Franzoni told the portal “Il Dolomiti” on the 19th. — They don’t realize that the virus is very dangerous , even in children and young people.

In October, Italy started charging the “vaccination passport” in workplaces. However, the document also consists of allowing the entry of those who have recovered from the virus in the last six months. This same certificate is required in other European countries. Therefore, anti-vaccine people have sought to become infected, despite the risks that the disease brings, including death.

Franzoni said he received reports from doctors about patients who admitted they had been deliberately infected.

— (They do this) to develop antibodies and get the green pass without vaccination. There are long-term consequences and even young people can end up in hospital – he said, according to “Newsweek”.

As of December 6, Italy will require the aforementioned health certificate to access cinemas, theatres, gyms, nightclubs, cable cars, stadiums, bars and restaurants.

The “Independent” reported that an investigation into the “Covid-19 parties” has been opened by the Public Ministry in Bolzano.