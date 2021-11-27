Babu Santana is prevented from boarding with his son to see Flamengo’s game; understand! | celebrities



Babu Santana – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 11/27/2021

Rio – Babu Santana reported, this Friday, through Instagram Stories, that he had the plan to take his son to see a frustrated Flamengo game. The team will play the final of the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras in Montevideo, Uruguay, but the actor and fanatical fan of the club cannot leave the country with his son because he did not know he needed the written authorization of his ex-wife, mother of the 17 year old boy.

He showed the trip to Galeão from leaving his house to the airport, but he cannot fly with his son and will have to watch the game on television. This is because the Court determines that minors need written authorization from their father and mother to travel abroad.

“Yeah, guys, unfortunately, we won’t be able to board because we don’t have authorization from my son’s mother to leave the country with him. Unfortunately, we’ll have to stay here in Brazil, rooting for our Mengão. The cup comes from anyone. way. Thanks, right, son. Thanks for the try,” he said, through Instagram Stories.

Afterwards, he even talked about embarking with minors. “For those of you who are traveling with your underage child: you have to have authorization from both (mother and father) to be able to travel. I thought that my presence alone would be enough, but that’s not what happened. My son is big, he’s 17, he’ll be 18 in February. But he needs his mother’s permission to travel. I was aware of it, but I thought that my presence would be enough. But that’s okay.”