Babu Santana is unable to travel with his son to see Flamengo in Montevideo: ‘We don’t have permission from the mother’

Fanatical flamenguist, actor and singer Babu Santana and his son were all set to watch the final of the Copa Libertadores da América this Saturday between the Rio de Janeiro team and Palmeiras in Montevideo, Uruguay. The trip to Galeão airport was documented in the stories, but the boarding was frustrated because the artist did not have written authorization from the teenager’s mother to board abroad. Justice requires written permission from the parents.

Fla x Palm Transmission:Understand why your neighbor shouts a goal before and how to avoid it

“Yeah, guys, unfortunately, we won’t be able to board because we don’t have authorization from my son’s mother to leave the country with him. Unfortunately, we’ll have to stay here in Brazil, rooting for our Mengão. The cup comes from anyone. way. Thanks, right, son. Thanks for the try,” he said, in the video.

He took the opportunity to give information to followers about the correct procedures:

“For those of you who are traveling with your underage child: you have to have authorization from both (mother and father) to be able to travel. I thought that my presence alone would be enough, but that’s not what happened. My son is big, he’s 17, he’ll be 18 in February. But he needs his mother’s permission to travel. I was aware of it, but I thought that my presence would be enough. But that’s okay.”

Before boarding, he started “cheering” already in the car and in the airport lounge.

Babu Santana rooting for Flamengo Photo: Instagram

Babu Santana rooting for Flamengo Photo: Instagram

Babu left a message formalizing his fans, even from home.