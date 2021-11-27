Bahia registers 744 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 744 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.06% growth rate) and 550 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Friday (26) also records 7 deaths. Of the 1,258,356 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,227,969 are already considered recovered, 3,110 are active and 27,277 have confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,623,216 cases discarded and 254,629 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Friday. In Bahia, 52,520 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or go to Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

Due to an update in the vaccination data submission system, not all municipalities uploaded information relating to the vaccinated public. In this way, the numbers presented in the vacinometer correspond only to those totaled by some municipalities, giving the impression of a drop in vaccination coverage.

Another change that occurred in the consolidation of information is that the Janssen vaccine, which was previously considered a single dose, is now accounted for as a two-dose vaccine.

The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the quantity of doses applied.

Until this Sunday (21), when we had the last update with the 417 municipalities in Bahia, 10,952,306 people had been vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose. This data represents 86.02% of the population aged 12 and over, estimated at 12,732,254.