Bahia wins, leaves the Z4 and increases the risk of relegation from Grêmio – 11/26/2021

Bahia left the relegation zone. Today (26), the team from Salvador had goals from Matheus Bahia, Daniel and Raí to beat Grêmio by 3-1, at Arena Fonte Nova, in the 36th round of the Brasileirão. Thiago Santos scored the goal for the gauchos.

With 40 points, Bahia equals Juventude, but leaves the sticking zone due to the number of victories. Grêmio now has 36 points and can see the distance to the first one above the drop line grow.

Bahia already has a game scheduled for next Monday (29), against Atlético-GO. In addition to Dragão, the Bahia team will also face Atlético-MG, Fluminense and Fortaleza.

Grêmio goes to the field only on Thursday (2), against São Paulo. In addition to the São Paulo tricolor, the Grêmio calendar points to duels with Corinthians and Atlético-MG.

It went well: Raí believes

Raí scored one of the goals of the match because he believed until the end. He played for the ball and won. He narrowly missed scoring the second, canceled by Gilberto’s offside.

Bad: goalkeeper called by Tite fails

Gabriel Grando, who was recently called up by Tite for the Brazilian team, failed in the first goal of the game. Matheus Bahia’s conclusion reached his body and entered it slowly.

Grêmio’s Zaga makes a mess in the second goal

Bahia’s second goal was born from a mess between Pedro Geromel and Gabriel Grando. The defender backed up a short bouncing ball to the goalkeeper, who, even so, took his time and ended up losing to Raí on speed. The Bahia player, with no one in front of him, put it on the net.

Bahia’s game: intensity up front, boosts back

Bahia was intense throughout the game. Fighting every inch of the field with great effort, Guto Ferreira’s team justified the importance of the match. It didn’t take long for the attention to every detail to take effect. It was never giving up that the team from Salvador managed to score their goals. In the second half, he was pressured and used the same expedient to defend Danilo Fernandes’ goal.

Grêmio’s game: early goals generate change in the first half

Grêmio saw its strategy fall in the first half. After the two goals from Bahia, the trio of defensive midfielders was disbanded, and, even though it was not in its best condition, Campaz entered with 20 minutes of the game in the vacancy of Bobsin. Looser, the Porto Alegre team exerted a lot of pressure, but gave way to the rival’s counterattacks. So much so that he took the third.

Chronology

Bahia opened the scoring with Matheus Bahia, at 13 minutes of the first half, and expanded with Raí, at 17 minutes of the initial stage. Grêmio scored with Thiago Santos at the start of the second half, at 16 minutes. But Daniel, 39 minutes into the final stage, set the game for Bahia.

Fan support, even Inter

The fans of Bahia had a beautiful party. From the moments before the match, fans sang strongly supporting the home team, which is fighting relegation. And not only with their colors, but jerseys from Inter, Grêmio’s rivals from Rio Grande do Sul, appeared repeatedly in the images of the broadcast of the match.

DATASHEET

BAHIA 3 X 1 GRÊMIO

Date: 11/26/2021 (Friday)

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo

Helpers: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá

yellow cards: Rodriguinho, Nino Paraíba, Patrick (BAH); Vanderson, Kannemann, Cortez (GRE)

goals: Matheus Bahia, from Bahia, at 13 minutes of the first half; Raí, from Bahia, in the 17th minute of the first half; Thiago Santos, from Grêmio, in the 16th minute of the second half; Daniel, from Bahia, in the 39th minute of the second half;

BAHIA

Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Gustavo Henrique and Matheus Bahia; Patrick (Edson), Mugni, Rodriguinho (Daniel), Rossi (Ronaldo) and Raí (Raniele); Gilberto (Rodallega).

Technician: Guto Ferreira

GUILD

Gabriel Grando; Vanderson (Rafinha), Geromel, Kannemann (Diego Souza) and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Villasanti (Jean Pyerre) and Bobsin (Campaz) ; Alisson (Douglas Costa), Ferreira and Borja.

Technician: Vagner Mancini