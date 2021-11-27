Bahian experts show concern with a new South African variant

Another variant of covid-19 worries the world: B.1.1.529, found for the first time in South Africa. Several countries in Europe, such as Italy, Germany and England, as well as Israel, the first country to control the new coronavirus, have already announced the suspension of South African flights. Specialists in Bahia show the same concern, as it is a strain with many mutations and that binds to the spike protein, that is, it can undo the work of most vaccines, with a reduction in effectiveness. Meanwhile, Brazil’s borders remain open, even after the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency.

The Salvador airport press office informed that there are no direct flights from the capital of Bahia to any African country. However, the new virus mutation can arrive through stopovers, air connections, sea and road transport. The State Government’s Secretariat for Communication said that it has no responsibility for inspecting or controlling ports and airports, only inter-municipal land transport, through Agerba. The responsibility would then be Anvisa, according to the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab).

The Agency issued a technical note this Friday morning (26), asking the federal government to immediately suspend flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. In addition, she recommends the temporary ban on disembarkation in Brazil of any tourist visiting any of these six African countries. For Brazilians who pass through these locations, a 14-day quarantine is also expected.

See Anvisa technical note in full:

The implementation of these measures, however, is not ANVISA’s competence. She claims that this depends on an inter-ministerial ordinance edited jointly by the Civil House, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The Civil House said it depends on other ministries to issue the ordinance. The Ministry of Health did not respond to CORREIO until the end of this matter.

With the doors open to the new virus, which has already arrived in Europe, with a first confirmed case in Belgium, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, acknowledged, on Twitter, this Friday, the seriousness of the situation. “The news about the pandemic around the world is worrying. Today we have confirmation of a new variant, discovered in South Africa. There are many Bahians here without taking the second or third dose of the vaccine. We cannot lose any more lives”, he warned. A day before, he decreed the requirement of proof of vaccination in intercity transport.

32 mutation variant

Infectologist Ceuci Nunes, director of the Couto Maia Institute, a leading hospital in the treatment of infectious and contagious diseases in Latin America, explains that the new South African variant has 32 types of mutations. “She has 32 mutations in the spike protein, which is the target of vaccines. This can result in increased resistance to immunizers. That’s why she’s so worrying. And it seems to be more transmissible, because it quickly entered South Africa and the number of cases increased”, says Ceuci, adding that there is still a lack of studies to prove the greater transmissibility.

Ceuci Nunes points out that, to protect Bahia from the strain, it is necessary to prevent it from reaching Brazil. “Bahia does not have the autonomy to close borders, this is the responsibility of the federal government. So, to prevent it from reaching Bahia, it is necessary, first, to prevent it from reaching Brazil. This is what Anvisa proposes, requiring tourists to have a vaccine passport and restricting the entry of people from countries with a large number of people infected with the new variant, not only from African countries, but whoever stopped there”, advises the infectologist .

pandemic still active

The researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Fernanda Grassi, recalls that, despite the maintenance of the number of cases since August, covid-19 did not go away. “The state has been maintaining a relatively comfortable situation, but Bahia has 1,500 new cases per day and a very high test positivity. For every 100 people tested by Lacen, 10 test positive for covid. In order for the pandemic to be considered under control, this rate would have to be less than 5%. In other words, the pandemic is still active and, as long as the virus is circulating, there is the possibility of the emergence of variants”, he highlights.

Fernanda confirms that this new mutation may compromise the effectiveness of vaccines, especially Oxford and Pfizer. “The vaccines were created from the isolation of the strain from Wuhan, China. If there are mutations that modify the spike protein, which is an amino acid sequence, there is a risk that the vaccines will not work”, he points out. She recalls, however, that South Africa is a country with low vaccination coverage, with less than 30%. In Africa as a whole, coverage is 7%.

That is why, according to epidemiologist Celso Sant’Anna, a professor at UniFTC, it is necessary to advance in vaccination. “We need to continue with a non-stop pace of vaccination and convince people who are refusing to take the vaccine to take it, including children, and give the booster dose to everyone, especially the elderly, in six months”, defends Sant’Anna.

As the new variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, he argues the need to maintain sanitary protocols. “We cannot let our guard down. We are seeing people stop wearing the mask, even indoors. But wearing a mask, keeping a distance and not crowding are important measures until we reach 90 to 95% of the vaccinated population, because the virus takes advantage of these individual and collective gaps and failures. We are winning battles, but we haven’t won the war yet”, warns the epidemiologist.

Sesab reinforced that, as long as there is circulating virus, there will be new cases of covid-19 in the state. “We are at a plateau moment, that is, the downward trend that had been observed is no longer happening. This can be attributed to several factors, such as non-compliance with the recommendation for physical distance and use of a mask. Another factor that can be pointed out is the lack of adherence of some people to the second dose and the booster dose”, informs the secretariat.

According to the latest sequencing samples from the Central Public Health Laboratory of Bahia (Lacen-BA), 936 cases of concern variants were found. Most are from Gamma (569), followed by Delta (326), Alpha (40) and Beta (1). The folder also says that the State Health Surveillance, in partnership with municipal surveillance, “continues to monitor cases in the hope of reducing the spread of the virus. The main action remains vaccination”.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) was contacted, authorized an interview with the municipal health secretary, Leo Prates, but he did not answer, as he was on the road.

What should be done?

1) Block entry of foreigners from countries contaminated with the new variant through ports, airports and bus stations

2) Force Brazilians from countries with a new variant to quarantine for 14 days

3) Require vaccination passport with two doses of covid-19

4) Convince people who have not yet had the vaccine to get vaccinated

5) Give the booster dose to the entire population within six months

6) Expand Covid-19 Testing Capacity