Battlefield 2042 has already received its first major update • Eurogamer.pt

After being released less than a week ago, Battlefield 2042 received today its first major update, with a view to improving the gaming experience.

In this update, DICE focused on balancing and improving its performance. Aspects such as voice chat introduction or even detailed scorecards are left out for future updates.

Of the most important parts, we have the improvement in resuscitating our companions, they reduced the power of the hovercraft (they even climbed skyscrapers) and the MD540 Nightbird helicopter, improvements in the system of respawn, and also refined the feeling you get when firing guns.

In the next month we will have another update, more aimed at deep changes throughout the game, such as the interface, maps, matchmaking and in the progression system.

These deep updates imply that the game was not ready to be released. Battlefield 2042 has been completely blasted by players on both Steam and Metacritic.

You can leave your feedback on this update here, if it improved your experience in Battlefield 2042.