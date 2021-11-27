BBB22 is already the most profitable in history, and Globo hasn’t even sold all its shares. TV News

Two months before its debut, BBB22 is already the edition that made the most money for Globo in all times. The channel sold 11 of the 12 advertising quotas that were on the market, renewed it with all the main advertisers in 2021 and has already secured more than R$600 million in revenue. Only one space is vacant, and it should be traded soon.

According to the TV news, the companies PicPay, Americanas and Avon will continue with the main exposure in the reality show, which will be headed by Tadeu Schmidt. They bought the Big share, sold by Globo for R$91.9 million. All of them had already acquired the same space in the edition that consecrated Juliette Freire as champion.

The only quota among all 12 available that was not sold was the fourth Big quota, which Globo opened this year due to the high demand in the advertising market. But the channel is in advanced negotiations, and the partnership contract will be signed even before the end of the year festivities.

Another four companies bought the Camarote share, the second most important, which offers exposure on open TV and on Multishow, but with smaller commercial insertions compared to the main shareholders. C&A, Seara, Heineken and P&G paid R$ 69.6 million each.

The cheapest combo in the commercial plan sent to the advertising market, the Brother quota came out for R$ 11.8 million each and was sold to Above, McDonald’s, QuintoAndar and Hypera Pharma. The last two will be Big Brother Brazil advertisers for the first time.

Globo has even sold Cinema do Líder

With the sale of shares, the broadcaster has already earned R$ 601 million. It’s more than what it achieved last year, when it had R$ 529 million — a 14.8% increase in revenue even before it came to an end. In addition to the main sponsorships, Globo hopes to increase profit by selling dynamics and shares within the confinement.

These negotiations are carried out separately and defined little by little, but Globo has already sold the share of a special merchandising of Cinema do Líder to Coca-Cola, which became a regular session in the station’s programming as well. The deal was closed for around R$ 20 million.

BBB22 will run from January 17th to April 21st, 2022, with 95 episodes aired. The main news for the next season is the arrival of Tadeu Schmidt for the presentation of the reality show. The former Fantástico anchor takes the place of Tiago Leifert, who decided to leave Globo.