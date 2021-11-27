BC has been studying the issue of savings in times of high interest rates, says Campos Neto

Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday, 26, that the autarchy has been studying the issue of savings, which in this period of increase in the nominal interest rate loses profitability for other applications. However, according to Campos Neto, changes in savings have to be made with caution so as not to create a rupture.

He made this statement during an event in the real estate sector organized by Secovi when he was asked when he heard a suggestion from one of the participants to adopt the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) as an index of investments in the savings account to replace the Rate of Reference (TR).

Just for information purposes, the real estate sector is very interested in the good income of savings whose resources are used as “funding” to finance real estate projects.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

“It would be important to save more in line with the allocation of resources”, pointed out the central banker to the businessmen, considering, however, that changes in savings need to be made through public consultation, listening to all those involved and interested.

Campos Neto’s message to entrepreneurs in the real estate sector with regard to savings accounts is that balance is needed in decisions. When the Selic was at 2% a year in nominal terms and there was a strong migration from other investments to savings, said the central banker, there was great concern at the institution.

“With the Selic at 2%, we were worried about high migration to savings. With the interest rate rising, we are concerned about the outflow of resources from savings”, emphasized Campos Neto.

However, according to the central banker, in meetings that the BC has held with banks, one of the information that the monetary authority has requested from financial institutions is what effect the rise in interest rates has on the financial market.

For Campos Neto, in processes of high interest rates, two errors can occur: raising the rate too much or rising too slowly. And by raising the interest rate too slow, it can lead to a more definitive loss of anchorage in expectations. “Brazil is particular. As it has an inflationary memory, the BC’s performance has to be different.”

Regarding the current cycle of monetary tightening underway, the BC president said that the autarchy understands that work needs to be done to prevent the cost from being higher. “We understand that we have instruments that allow us to do the work in a not very long horizon. Then we can return to normality”, reassured the central banker.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Want to get out of savings but don’t know where to start? This free class with the XP member shows you how to make your money pay more without having to take more risks.

Related