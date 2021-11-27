Beira-Mar pilot and Narcos Gold target have government license to mine the equivalent of 800 soccer fields in the Amazon

BRASÍLIA — Two drug dealers appointed by the Federal Police as the heads of criminal organizations won the right to explore an area of ​​more than 810 hectares of gold mining in the Amazon – the equivalent of around 800 soccer fields.

The main target of Operation Narcos Gold, which started at the beginning of the month, Heverton Soares, “compadre Grota”, appears in the federal government’s records as the holder of 18 mining permits, the so-called PLGs, covering an area of ​​762 hectares. Already in the police records, Grota is accused of being one of the main representatives of what the PF calls “narcogarimpo” – he responds to lawsuits in the courts of Maranhão, Rondônia and São Paulo for drug trafficking, criminal organization, money laundering and murder and is suspected of having links with two criminal factions in the Southeast.

Facsimile registration of mining permit authorized by the National Mining Agency for Heverton Soares, o Grota Photo: Reproduction

Target of Operation Enterprise, launched at the end of 2020, Silvio Berri Júnior is listed as the owner of a PLG of 48 hectares. Júnior became known in the 2000s for being the main plane pilot of drug trafficker Luiz Fernando da Costa, Fernandinho Beira-Mar, who transported cocaine loads from Colombia to Brazil – he returned to the PF’s radar last year for operating a scheme of drug trafficking headed by a former major of the São Paulo Military Police.

All 19 “permissions” were “granted” and “effective” to the two traffickers by the National Mining Agency (ANM) between 2020 and 2021 in Itaituba, in the Middle Tapajós region, in Pará. The municipality is known as ” Cidade Pepita” due to the large amount of gold deposits found a few meters above the soil surface.

Linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the ANM informed, in a note, that it is not the authority of the autarchy to “research the previous life, judicial or similar” of people who claim the right to explore the Amazon subsoil. According to the agency, this is the prerogative of “specific judicial and police bodies”.

Facsimile registration of mining permit authorized by the National Mining Agency for Silvio Berri Photo: Reproduction

The PLG instrument was created in the 1988 Constitution to regularize the work of small artisanal miners – therefore, unlike the mining permit, the grant does not require environmental impact studies, restricts mineral exploration to a maximum area of ​​50 hectares and is intended to individuals or miners’ cooperatives.

There is a gap, however, between what the law says and reality. Grota, for example, is far from being an artisanal prospector. The Federal Police assigns him the ownership of farms, stud farms, airstrips, mining machinery companies and car parts, in addition to gold mining in a structure that, according to investigators, moved more than 30 million reais and concealed the most profitable activity – drug trafficking. When fulfilling the search and seizure warrants granted by Judge Alexandre Rizzi, the PF found two aircraft and gold jewelry at their addresses. He is still at large.

Grota and Junior’s defenses could not be reached for comment on the allegations.

The accused of narcogarimpo filed all 18 requests for prospecting mining in September 2019, in the same month that a group of prospectors from Itaituba blocked BR-163 in protest against environmental inspection actions. Two months later, President Jair Bolsonaro addressed members of that same group in the playpen of Alvorada Palace. On the occasion, Bolsonaro said that he intended to take the concession of “mining mines” from the ANM’s authority and hand it over directly to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

— They took the legislation and threw it to the mineral agency, but you can go back to the Ministry for that matter. I spoke with Minister Bento today to go back, for us to decide, if leaving it to that side complicates the situation there for you,” said Bolsonaro, who was applauded by the miners. The president’s promise was never fulfilled, but environmental experts saw in the president’s rhetoric a way to pressure the ANM to more easily release the permits.

— The number of PLGs in the Bolsonaro government has grown a lot. This legislation [que trata das PLGs] was made to go wrong. Several investigations have already shown that they use this instrument to heat up the gold extracted in indigenous lands and conservation areas – said lawyer Rodrigo Oliveira, legal advisor at the Instituto Socio Ambiental (ISA), who has already worked in operations of the Federal Public Ministry to fight the illegal mining.

The largest number of miners granted by the federal government in 2020 occurred precisely in the municipality of Itaituba, with more than 120 PLGs. There were so many permits that, in July, the Federal Public Ministry of Pará filed a lawsuit in court asking to “suspend the effects of the permits” – the request has not yet been met.

According to IBAMA and ANM agents interviewed by the report under reservation, many PLGs are used to give a “legal origin” to gold taken from protected areas in the Amazon rainforest. Since the grant does not require mineral research – that is, how much ore will be extracted from a given area – criminals can allocate as much gold to the site as they want. For agents, it is a loophole in legislation that facilitates laundering money from illicit schemes such as trafficking and smuggling and putting the amounts into circulation in the conventional financial system.

— It is the society of illegality. That’s why instead of attracting good investors, responsible for the environment, we are attracting criminal factions here. The Amazon is now handed over to these organizations — said Caetano Scannavino, coordinator of the NGO Saúde e Alegria, which provides medical care to riverside populations in the Tapajós Region.