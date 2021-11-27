biggest complaint in Procon-SP is delay or non-delivery

With the anticipation of the stores to offer Black Friday discounts, the Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo) has already received 261 complaints from consumers about the date. The biggest complaint is the delay or non-delivery of the product.

From yesterday to today, 67 complaints of this type were carried out, representing 26% of the total. The second most frequent difficulty this year is having the order canceled after finalizing the purchase, making up 17% of complaints.

“Consumers who make early purchases are already facing problems with product delivery. If that’s your case, don’t waste time trying to contact the company, file a complaint right away on the Procon-SP website”, warns Fernando Capez, executive director of the organ.

“Suppliers will have to fulfill what they promised the consumer, otherwise Procon-SP will fine,” he explained.

Other common complaints on Black Friday 2021 were price changes after the purchase was already completed (13%), discount makeup – that is, the promotion was not real (13%), and product unavailable (8%).

Similar Complaints on Complain Here

According to the Complain Here platform, used to report complaints about products and services, the biggest difficulties faced by Brazilians on Black Friday 2021 are being “delayed delivery” and “misleading advertising”.

Data were compiled from 12:00 on Wednesday to 6:00 today. During this period, more than 5,000 complaints were published about the date, which is an increase of 17% over the same period last year.