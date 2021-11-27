Bil and MC Gui cheat pawns about post-party punishment

After yesterday’s party on “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), pedestrians took punishment for Mileide Mihaile being without a microphone, which left MC Gui angry with the production. Upon entering the room, the funkeiro and Bil Araújo deceived the other participants about how they would have been punished.

The artist commented: “I can’t believe it. I’m very p***ed, I argued with the TV” and the ex-BBB wanted to know: “Who was it? Who didn’t have a microphone”.

Mileide explained: “I was without a microphone, lying down, silent” and Bil started the joke: “Four days without gas” and Bill repeated: “Four days without gas”.

Araújo complained: “Guys, it’s in the final stretch already” and Marina replied: “But no one was without a microphone”. The farmer of the week said: “It was written there that the use of a microphone is mandatory, and the only exceptions are at bath time, pool bath, hot tub bath and reserved. And at bedtime.”

MC Gui joked: “Four days without gas, you can prepare gas, firewood goes firewood”. Bil called Marina and the influencer defended herself: “I didn’t take it off at all.”

The funkeiro asked: “Four days without gas, now let’s talk straight, really. Who’s going to propose to pick up a lot of firewood tomorrow?”.

However, the real punishment is that pedestrians will go 24 hours without hot water.