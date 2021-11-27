Bil Araújo reaches the Top 10 of A Fazenda 13 eating by the edges

Arcrebiano Araújo reached the Top 10 of A Fazenda 13 without major plots, but he has already done more than anyone imagined. Who would have thought that the man who asked to leave in the second week of BBB21 and No Limite would make this far in Itapecerica da Serra? Truth be told, Bil survived because whoever faced him on the farm, until then, was even worse for the game’s entertainment, but at least the digital influencer has learned to talk a little more when it’s being filmed.

Self-titled as a lone wolf in Record TV’s rural reality show, the capixaba first teamed up with the men of the house, then with the women, but after there is only one left because he was not saved by Mileide Mihaile in the last farm, the ex-BBB revealed that will go back to playing solo within the program. It’s a pity, because what he doesn’t suspect is that his survival in the reality show happens precisely because of the relationships he managed to establish within the game.

After all, the model’s streak of good luck did not come because he is a great player or is extremely loved by the public. It was Rico Melquiades’ fans who helped him with the 57% vote in the last field, the tenth of the season. The hatred for Dayane Mello, common to most fans, also led many to unite to vote in favor of the former No Limite.

Even when Arcrebiano will survive in the game is not possible to predict, but while only Solange Gomes, Rico and Dayane Mello yield fights and confusions, Espirito Santo will continue to go unnoticed and may even steal the place in the grand final of someone who yielded much more to the attraction . Champion or not, Bil has already achieved what he wanted: to appear more than 15 days in a TV show. After A Fazenda 13, the ex-BBB21 and ex-No Limite 5 will be able to ask for music at Fantástico and will even have to release a book: “How to survive in a reality show”.

Now, you see, he already seems to have something to say…

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.