Bill wants to change collateral property rules. check out

President Jair Bolsonaro signed on Thursday (25) a bill that changes the rules for guaranteeing the credit market. Thus, the project goes to the analysis of the National Congress. According to the Ministry of Economy, the proposal, among other things, provides that the same property can be used as collateral in more than one credit operation. So, to find out more, check out below.

Bill: Bolsonaro allows property to be used as collateral for more than one loan

Thus, during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, stated that the credit market still does not have a flexible type of guarantee for real estate. Mainly one that allows the same property to serve as a guarantee for more than one credit operation. And that is the idea of ​​the new bill.

“The availability of this type of guarantee has the potential to favor a reduction in the terms and average values ​​of loans guaranteed by property”, added Campos.

In addition, for him, it is necessary to reduce the difficulties in accessing credit when considering the still high housing deficit in the country. And, of course, the low level of use of real estate as collateral for personal credit operations.

Currently, when the customer places a property as collateral for a loan, the asset is unavailable until the payment of the last installment of the debt. With the project, the idea is that only part of the asset is blocked, in the amount corresponding to the amount not paid. Thus, the client will be able to use the unlocked part of the asset to contract other loans.

Finally, Bolsonaro signed the project during a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto. The government said it will ask for urgent voting on the proposal, with a view to approval in 2022.

Image: godshutter/shutterstock.com