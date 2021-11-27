Bitcoin and ether fall with shares amid news about new coronavirus variant

As reported by Decrypt, the price of the main two cryptocurrencies of the world – bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) – are falling amid the impact of a new variant of the coronavirus on the global financial market.

In the last 24 hours, BTC and ETH fell 6.5% and 8.1%, respectively.

According to Decrypt, bitcoin, which started the day at US$ 58.7 thousand, is currently being traded at US$ 54.5 thousand. Ether started this Friday (26) trading at US$ 4.4 thousand, but it dropped to US$ 4 thousand.

The downward trend is also happening in the traditional finance market. According to Decrypt, S&P500 mini futures, Nasdaq futures and Dow futures have all fallen by at least 1% since the start of the day.

A new variant of the coronavirus

According to Decrypt, one of the reasons behind the market crash was the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, found in South Africa, named B.1.1.529 so far.

Although detected in South Africa, the new variant has already been found in Hong Kong, Botswana, Belgium and Israel, and is spreading rapidly in the country where it was detected.

According to Decrypt, although the scenario looks alarming, it is still “not clear” how the new variant is surpassing the Delta and Beta variants.

Likewise, markets are reacting to the current scenario, and they remain firmly in the red.

Bitcoin price is correlated

to the stock market?