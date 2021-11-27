Black fraud? Complaints increased 20% from last year – Economy

Black Friday triggers consumer complaints (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Misleading advertising, late delivery and surprise (negative!) with prices. THE sexta-feira Negra This year is collecting complaints. The consumer complaints website Complain HERE accounts for a volume of complaints 20% higher than for the same period in 2020. In Belo Horizonte, the Consumer Protection and Defense Program (Procon) guides customers and prepares to receive complaints throughout the week .

“Usually consumers will file a complaint from the following week”, explains Marcelo Barbosa, coordinator of Procon Assembly. There, all registration is done by appointment. At this time of year, the organization receives two main challenges, observes Marcelo: “Non-delivery within the agreed deadline happens with recurrence. We have to find out if it is a coup.”

In these cases, the coordinator of Procon explains that the Consumer Code guarantees the buyer’s right. “The first hypothesis is to notify the store so that it fulfills the offer. Or the consumer gives up and takes the money back. Also, you can negotiate a credit with the store. It’s the consumer’s choice, not the store’s”, he said, concerned about the most recent complaints: “what has increased over the years is the fake websites, so the consumer has to take the necessary precautions.”

complaints increased

Monitoring Complain HERE on Black Friday shows that, from 12:00 pm on Wednesday (11/24) to 12:00 pm this Friday (Nov 26), consumers made 6,966 complaints on the site. The numbers are at the national level, as the site does not have regional registration and most complaints are related to e-commerce.

According to the Complain HERE, the main problems registered on this Black Friday are:

Delivery delay

misleading advertising

Reversal of the amount paid

Checkout issues

Wrong product

The most complained about products are:

smartphone

delivery service

tennis

credit card

Books

The marketing director (CMO) of Reclame AQUI, Felipe Paniago, calls the attention of consumers at the time of purchase: research the reputation of companies before buying. “Companies with good reputations offer more security and trust to the consumer, as they are better prepared to serve them in the event of any sales problem.”

change in consumption

With regard to products, also according to Complain HERE, this Black Friday did not repeat the last edition, when furniture and heavier items for the home were in the crosshairs.

In 2021, consumers have been looking for bed, table and bath linen – such as pillows, comforters, towels – and ice buckets.

And with this lower volume profile, the items chosen by consumers are easy to deliver, as has been worked out by online stores.

The high volume in demand and subsequent purchase ends up causing delays in delivery, a problem that remains on top of the problems of Black Friday 2021.