Black fraud? Complaints increased 20% from last year – Economy

“Usually consumers will file a complaint from the following week”, explains Marcelo Barbosa, coordinator of Procon Assembly. There, all registration is done by appointment. At this time of year, the organization receives two main challenges, observes Marcelo: “Non-delivery within the agreed deadline happens with recurrence. We have to find out if it is a coup.”
In these cases, the coordinator of Procon explains that the Consumer Code guarantees the buyer’s right. “The first hypothesis is to notify the store so that it fulfills the offer. Or the consumer gives up and takes the money back. Also, you can negotiate a credit with the store. It’s the consumer’s choice, not the store’s”, he said, concerned about the most recent complaints: “what has increased over the years is the fake websites, so the consumer has to take the necessary precautions.”
complaints increased
Monitoring Complain HERE on Black Friday shows that, from 12:00 pm on Wednesday (11/24) to 12:00 pm this Friday (Nov 26), consumers made 6,966 complaints on the site. The numbers are at the national level, as the site does not have regional registration and most complaints are related to e-commerce.
According to the Complain HERE, the main problems registered on this Black Friday are:
- Delivery delay
- misleading advertising
- Reversal of the amount paid
- Checkout issues
- Wrong product
The most complained about products are:
- smartphone
- delivery service
- tennis
- credit card
- Books
The marketing director (CMO) of Reclame AQUI, Felipe Paniago, calls the attention of consumers at the time of purchase: research the reputation of companies before buying. “Companies with good reputations offer more security and trust to the consumer, as they are better prepared to serve them in the event of any sales problem.”
change in consumption
In 2021, consumers have been looking for bed, table and bath linen – such as pillows, comforters, towels – and ice buckets.
And with this lower volume profile, the items chosen by consumers are easy to deliver, as has been worked out by online stores.
The high volume in demand and subsequent purchase ends up causing delays in delivery, a problem that remains on top of the problems of Black Friday 2021.