Black Fraud? iPhone 11 dominates Twitter after price rise

“iPhone 11” ended up in the hottest topics on Twitter (Getty Images)

On Black Friday, Twitter users complain about price increases

Product commented on was the iPhone 11, which would be cheaper before the day of promotions

Practice can be classified as abusive

On Black Friday, Twitter users criticized the increase in the price of the iPhone 11, one of the most sought after items by consumers on the date. According to internet users, the device was cheaper in the previous weeks than on the day of promotions.

Read too:

The protests were so many that Apple’s cell phone ended up in the platform’s ‘current affairs’. One of the users wrote that “I was researching iPhone 11 for 2 months. On the 3rd of November the cell phone was 3.5k, I will wait for black friday for nothing. The worst thing is that it’s not just at @americanas, it’s prices from all the stores”.

Another took the opportunity to laugh at the situation: “Iphone 11 in trends, phew at least I wasn’t made of a clown alone”.

Establishments can be fined

The so-called “price make-up” occurs when stores increase the prices of products and then, on the day of the promotion, lower them to what they were before. In this way, the consumer believes that he is buying with great advantages, being that, in reality, he is paying the original price, charged previously, or even a higher amount.

A monitoring carried out by Procon-RJ pointed out that the prices of the most sought after products during Black Friday increased 57%. If the entity identifies the “price make-up”, it may initiate administrative proceedings and fine the stores.

See below the reactions of users on Twitter: