Black Friday 2021: Developers and portals have discounts of up to 30% on real estate | Companies

the actions of sexta-feira Negra are not restricted to Friday (26) and also cover the real estate market . Industry companies offer discounts and gifts for those shopping at least until the end of the month.

The idea is not to generate an impulsive purchase, says Paulo Assis, executive director of the developer Riva, which does its first Black Friday action, but create an opportunity for the customer to put all the ads they’ve found on the table and see what fits best in their pocket. “The acquisition of a property is a long process and a lot of research on the part of the buyer”, he says.

The company has discounts of up to R$ 10 thousand on 140 units, with prices between R$ 260 thousand and R$ 660 thousand, in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Offers are valid until the end of the month. Anyone who buys a property by the end of December is also eligible for a Renault Kwid.

At a time of high inflation, the expectation is that retailers will present smaller promotions and that the date will have a reduction in sales, compared to previous years, as disclosed by CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism).

Marcelo Pezzino, superintendent of incorporation of Directional in São Paulo, he says that the company has “operational efficiency, cash, an efficient construction method and, with this, it manages to make the business stay competitive and resist more complicated economic times”, and thus offer attractive discounts this year.

Direcional, which is from the same group as Riva, but specialized in the popular segment, has discount of up to R$8,000 for projects in São Paulo and seven other cities in the interior of São Paulo, until Tuesday (30), and also participate in the car draw.

the developer Ekko Group do one specific action for five projects in Osasco (SP), with a discount of up to R$ 60 thousand. The buildings range from studios for R$ 331,750, measuring 37 m², to 3-bedroom apartments, for R$ 828,700. The discount is only valid for those who go to two physical stores of the company in Osasco, on av. dos Autonomistas, 261, and at av. Santo Amaro, 1240, until Tuesday.

THE MRV joined Banco Inter to create its Black Friday action this year. The company has discounts of up to R$20,000 in approximately 10,000 units across the country, which include apartments on the plant, under construction and already delivered.

Bank customers who buy a property by the 30th, through the link available on the financial institution’s app, earn cashback of R$500.

proptech Cubed keep an action on your website until the 30th with discount of up to 25% on new properties, from R$ 170 thousand to R$ 3 million, in São Paulo. The promotion of the platform fit, of real estate advertisement, is valid for the same period, and has prices up to 30% lower than normal. In a unit of the 1300 Jurupis building, by Abyara, in Moema, the reduction in value is R$ 433 thousand – from R$ 3,192,999, it is for sale for R$ 2.75 million.

There are also promotions for those who want to rent. The real estate Lello maintains an action in partnership with the Amazon. Anyone who buys or rents a property with the company gets an Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, a three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and vouchers for FIX services, a maintenance and renovation services platform.