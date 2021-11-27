Black Friday 2021 has a record in complaints 5 hours before the end, says website

The volume of complaints registered between noon on Wednesday (24) and 9:00 pm this Friday (26) of the Black Friday reached 9,690, surpassing the amount of the previous edition by 19%, with 5 hours remaining to the closing of the offers event. The survey was carried out by the Reclame Aqui website and was released earlier this evening.

According to the portal, Black Friday 2021 was limited to consumers with few cash reserves, directly affected by inflation, and retailers without space for promotions.

Reclame Aqui also detected that the general price increase undermined the prospect of having a discount, and the result was a greater offer of grocery and hypermarket products, in addition to other low-cost items with the promise of express delivery, which resulted in in higher volume of transactions on smaller tickets.

Edu Neves, CEO of Reclame Aqui, says that this edition “It wasn’t Black Friday by half as much, but the one that never was, never existed. We saw the inability of retail to generate promotion. There was even some discount, interest-free installments, but what we saw were consumers doing supermarkets.”

Deadline

Also according to a survey on the complaints website, the fast delivery, on this Black Friday, changed the profile of complaints. Until 2020, these problems began to appear in the weeks following the day of the promotions, a phase in which consumers communicated the non-receipt of the products within the period established in the purchase.

According to the survey, what caused this change was the offer of aggressive terms, for the same day or for the day after the purchases.

Two factors influenced this change in profile: consumers came from a Black Friday in 2020 100% virtual and at home, which involved the purchase of heavier items such as furniture, decoration and appliances, largely due to the time people spent in their homes. residences.

For Reclame Aqui, this year, the reality is a post-vaccination Black Friday. “This meant the return of online competition with physical stores, added to the high rate of inflation, which led consumers to exchange “heavy” purchases for items of lower volume and cost, such as bombonière foods, hygiene and cleaning products , bed, table and bath, pet supplies, books and drinks. Items that can reach the consumer’s home more easily and quickly, thanks to simple logistics.”, says the site in a note.

This was a behavior of retailers and consumers that had a direct impact on the ranking of complaints for companies on Black Friday 2021, according to Reclame Aqui. The 10 most complained about stores are large e-commerces.

Felipe Paniago, CMO at Reclame Aqui, says that retailers, in fact, ended up investing once more in marketing, in major attractions and lives to attract the public. “It remains as a reflection for the next year to perhaps put more efforts in negotiating better promotions”, he says.

“The trend of having among the most complained companies online retailers continued in recent years. However, what changed were the reasons that took these stores to the top. If before, the main problems involved accusations of false advertising and difficulties in closing the purchase, this promise of express deadlines is what dominated”, evaluates Paniago.