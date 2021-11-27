Black Friday 2021: web sales move R$4 billion; see how the day was in the country | sexta-feira Negra

A few hours from the end, Black Friday 2021 in Brazil had stores with little movement and lukewarm discounts on e-commerce. Among the reasons are the country’s high inflation rate and the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

A survey carried out by Neotrust points out that the total number of purchases made over the internet from the first minute of Thursday (25) until 17:00 this Friday (26) reached 5.6 million — practically the same amount registered in 2020.

In all, the amount billed up to 5:00 pm was R$ 4 billion – a 5% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

For the first time, the food category appeared in the list of the 10 most searched items by Brazilians on the date, according to a survey by Ebit/Nielsen. The number of food and beverage orders in online commerce grew 10%, and sales volume, 17%.

O g1 followed the movement of sales in the main cities of the country. Check it out below:

1 of 7 8 months pregnant, Laisa Santana hoped to find bigger deals this Friday (26) in Recife — Photo: Suzana Souza/g1 Eight months pregnant, Laisa Santana hoped to find bigger promotions this Friday (26) in Recife — Photo: Suzana Souza/g1

In Recife, Pernambuco, the first hours of the day started with little movement, even with stores opening earlier. Still, some people arrived in the wee hours of the morning looking for deals on televisions, diapers, and other items.

Eight months pregnant, housewife Laisa Santana, 21, said she reserved the date to look for the last items of her daughter’s trousseau in malls in the capital.

“We came looking for a diaper, but I can see that it’s not worth it. Last year, I saw the same brand for R$4 less. Everything is more expensive. I’m only taking it because I’m already here”, he reported.

The housewife tends to attend Black Friday promotions and noticed a decrease in the number of people in stores. “It’s all too quiet. I think people are broke and things are too expensive. You don’t have to wake up early and go after it,” he said.

2 of 7 An early-morning woman lined up at a store in PB to buy sweets for her grandchildren on Black Friday — Photo: TV Paraíba/Reprodução Early riser woman in line at a store in PB to buy sweets for her grandchildren on Black Friday — Photo: TV Paraíba/Reprodução

In Campina Grande, Paraíba, a group of people decided to arrive early at a department store to take advantage of the promotions. One of them is a worker who woke up at dawn and, around 5:50 am, was already in front of the establishment.

“I woke up early to see if there was any promotion. Only [vou comprar] sweet thing for the grandchildren”, he revealed.

The client explained that the preference for sweets when shopping is intended to guarantee a “sweet Christmas” when giving gifts to the children of the family.

3 of 7 Consumers research refrigerator prices on Black Friday, in downtown Maceió — Photo: Ana Clara Pontes/g1 Consumers research refrigerator prices on Black Friday, in downtown Maceió — Photo: Ana Clara Pontes/g1

Black Friday in downtown Maceió, in Alagoas, was not what consumers expected.

Customers heard by the report of g1 this Friday (26) reported that discounts in product prices were not so expressive, which left them disappointed. Shopkeepers, on the other hand, reported that the movement was below that registered in the period in previous years.

Stores opened early, around 6am. The closing time must also be extended by up to two hours, being open for customers until around 19:00.

Ana Paula, eight months pregnant, said she waited for Black Friday to buy trousseau items because she thought she would find better prices. “I bought diapers, I’m still going to buy sheets, things for the baby, but prices are more or less”.

4 of 7 Housewife Elizete Aparecida Santos Vieira went to the store with the intention of buying a speaker in São Vicente — Photo: Matheus Croce/g1 Housewife Elizete Aparecida Santos Vieira went to the store with the intention of buying a speaker in São Vicente — Photo: Matheus Croce/g1

Tens of customers went early to the stores in the Center of São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, with the intention of taking advantage of the ‘Black Friday’ discounts. The traditional retail discount date should move stores and websites this Friday (26).

At one of the stores, the most popular items were fryers and blenders. Discounts reach up to 80% at commercial establishments in the city. To serve customers, some establishments decided to open their doors earlier, at 8 am.

Cleaning assistant Graça Lima was in line to enter the store early in the morning. “I didn’t intend to buy anything, but I was leaving the doctor and I saw the prices. In fact, I was actually dating a television. From what I saw, the prices are reasonable. You can buy it, at least, in several times,” she said.

Housewife Elizete Aparecida Santos Vieira went to the store with the intention of buying a speaker.

“My husband likes it and I came to see the price. For me, the prices are all the same. Few things are on the line. But, even so, I’m going to buy the sound”, he said.

5 of 7 Full store in a mall in downtown Belo Horizonte — Photo: Flávia Ayer/TV Globo Full store in a mall in downtown Belo Horizonte — Photo: Flávia Ayer/TV Globo

In the capital of Minas Gerais, consumers went shopping in search of discounts. This was the case of the administrative coordinator Poliane Dias.

“I left the house early today. I bought clothes. I used vacation money.”

Already the administrative assistant Rafaela Lanzetta researched for months the price of the vacuum cleaner and will retire the broom.

“I’ve been researching for two months. We waited for Black Friday and got the discount we were waiting for”.

For retailers, Black Friday is synonymous with relief and movement in sales.

“For us, mainly because it’s Christmas. The expectation is very high, it represents about 20% of our monthly target. It’s already Christmas”, says the shoe store manager Cristina Moreira.

When money is tight, luck is an extra discount, even when there is still a little doubt, like realtor Leonardo Evangelista.

“The year is not very favorable for shopping, but we end up buying something”.

6 out of 7 Teresinenses seek low prices this Friday (26) — Photo: Ilanna Serena/g1 Teresinenses seek low prices this Friday (26) — Photo: Ilanna Serena/g1

Sellers, managers and shopkeepers in the capital did not register the expected movement for Black Friday, in Teresina.

One of the consumers in the city center was Beatriz Pimentel, who works with clothing companies and highlighted the need for planning and attention when shopping. She bought about 500 units of hanger, this Friday (26).

“I’m buying these hangers because I need them, but I haven’t found as many low prices as I thought. The secret is to search, many people don’t search for lack of time, but this is my tip. Many places increase their prices and then decrease and it ends up being a fraud with those who have no attention,” he said.

This is also the tip of Procon in the state of Piauí. The agency’s technical advisor, Ricardo Alves, explained that the ideal was to conduct a price survey days before Black Friday so as not to fall into price makeup.

At the beginning of this month of November, a Procon team went to several stores in the city of Teresina, where they collected the prices of several products and created a table that can be accessed by the population, on the institution’s website.

7 of 7 Retired Gilda Ribeiro, 64, bought a television and several items that were on sale in Macapá — Photo: Laura Machado/g1 Retired Gilda Ribeiro, 64, bought a television and several items that were on sale in Macapá — Photo: Laura Machado/g1

In Macapá, Amapá, stores and shopping centers had great movement this Black Friday.

Retired Gilda Ribeiro, 64, entered the stores without any pretense and ended up filling the cart. She says she spent a few months saving money, but she didn’t have a specific goal.

“I bought a television for a good price, I did research and where it’s more affordable and I’m buying it. It’s the first year that I participate in promotions, I saved some money for it. I filled my cart with everything that was cheap,” said the retiree .

The economy was also part of Cleia Souza’s routine in the last year. The 47-year-old housewife says that her son saved money to buy his own video game, but his parents also helped to make this dream come true.