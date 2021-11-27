Black Friday has extension in Belo Horizonte – Economy

The movement was intense in BH trade yesterday, with consumers looking for rebates (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Those who missed yesterday’s Black Friday promotions in the capital of Minas Gerais still have time to look for discounts. Now, it’s time to mine the stores that adhered to the recommendations of the Chamber of Dirigentes Lojistas (CDL) of Belo Horizonte and will extend the season of offers until next Tuesday. The guideline has a direct target: November 30 is the deadline for payment of the 13th salary, in accordance with labor laws, and the resources to give the consumer an extra boost to take advantage of price rebates. The CDL’s expectation for Black Friday to inject at least R$ 2.11 billion into the economy of the capital of Minas Gerais.

After much research and bargaining, Penha Soares bought the 43-inch dream TV

This year, the payment of two installments of the 13th to the worker – the second must be deposited by December 20th – should inject a total of R$ 232.6 billion into the Brazilian economy, estimates the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese ). The value is equivalent to around 2.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), benefiting around 83 million people, according to Dieese. Traditionally, part of the resources goes to debt payments and another to end-of-year consumption, in the hope of commerce to recover accumulated losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, which started in 2020.

Gildsio Rodrigues took an electric oven, but says he saved less than he expected

Yesterday, the most popular Friday of the capitalist calendar was celebrated in Belo Horizonte by merchants and consumers, eager for discounts estimated at up to 80% on products. Many stores took advantage of the day to open early.

Gari Joo Pedro filled the bags with products for his own consumption, as well as Christmas gifts

at 7:30 am, bab Cristiane Ferreira had already bought a refrigerator. The product was purchased with a 40% discount at a store in the Center of Minas Gerais. “I had been planning this purchase for some time and had a model in mind. But when I got here, I found another model, with a better price, and closed the deal”, says the girl. The store opened at 6 am, with movement still shy. “Our strategy was to open before the competition to serve the clientele who, at this hour, are going to work,” said manager Daniel Canguu. The tactic seems to have worked. Most of the stores in the surrounding area started working from 8 am. The receptionist Telma Soares stopped at the place to buy a mixer. “I bought a view. The discount paid off. I bake a lot of cakes and, now, I’m equipped”, comments the client.

Ana Vitria purchased diapers, but noticed prices fluctuating during the week and a “false discount” yesterday (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

“People who don’t cry don’t cry,” jokes elderly caregiver Penha Soares, who took advantage of Black Friday to buy a 43-inch TV. The consumer’s phrase reflected the business climate in the Center of Belo Horizonte, where businesses were closed after much research and, above all, bargaining. The arsenal of artifices to captivate the clientele included sweepstakes, easy payments and meticulous service.

But the consumer really went after the discounts. Gari Joo Pedro Almeida filled bags in department stores and cosmetics in a mall. He says that he intends to take advantage of the sales season to build a small stock of diapers and hygiene and beauty products. “I also bought a sneaker, which I really needed, I went ahead with the purchase of Christmas presents and I’m still carrying some Christmas ornaments”, enumerated the boy, who arrived at the mall around 7:30 am.

He called the discounts offered at the site “reasonable”. “The stores keep offering us a lot of ‘frills’, like little games to win freebies, a raffle for this, a raffle for that. And the sellers are full of phlegm. This is all very nice, but the customer really wants a good discount! save on ‘bl, bl, bl’ and lower prices for us!”, joked the street cleaner.

A survey released by the Chamber of Store Directors of Belo Horizonte (CDL/BH) indicated that consumers would arrive on Black Friday with an expectation of average discounts of around 41%. According to the organization, the most coveted products are electronics, clothing and cosmetics. But some people took the opportunity to buy products for daily use, such as 23-year-old housewife Ana Vitria Santos, who purchased packages of diapers and tissues for a child with special needs to use, although she did not find the desired discount. . “Three days ago I went to the store and found it at a price, the next day they increased it and today they went back to the price of three days ago, as if it were a promotion.”

The complaint from receptionist Fernanda Costa is similar. With the 2-month-old baby in her arms, she reports that she bought diapers at the sale. “I walked around three stores, but where was the discount? In the end, I found the products I wanted at a slightly better price than usual, but nothing very advantageous”, says the young woman.

The ‘bargain’ is precisely the strategy that manager Tiago Batista, from a tennis store, uses his shirt to dribble. If the establishment has not prepared discounts. Product labels show discounts of up to 50%. “The problem is that the consumer, with all reason, sometimes cries for another discount. But sometimes it is difficult to change the value of the shoes, which are already at the best price we can offer. In order not to lose the customer, we make great care and We offer other advantages, such as easy payment. We even did training for Black Friday,” says the employee.

SHOPPINGS Friday was one of high expectations in malls, which continue until the end of the year. At Shopping Cidade, for example, the calculation of the Marketing manager, Bruno Salib, was that 50 thousand people would circulate through its stores until 11 pm, closing time. The shopping center staff for the end of the year is being reinforced. According to Saliba, by Christmas, the mall will have 3,400 workers, an increase of 15% compared to the normal workforce. “Many of the vacancies are already open and the person can find out about the selection process on the mall’s own website”, guides Bruno.

Boulevard Shopping BH, on the other hand, decided to extend the campaign until tomorrow, with the launch of the Tudoooo Week. Opening hours will be extended. Today the stores will be open from 9 am and close at 11 pm. Tomorrow, Sunday, the opening hours are optional, from 10 am to 9 pm. “This is a long-awaited moment, both by retailers and customers. It’s the right time to buy that much-desired item at a more attractive price. We all have good expectations for the period”, said Nadinne Matos, Boulevard Shopping Marketing Manager.

Nursing technician Eliana Osrio, 50, and her daughter Juliana Osrio, 16, said they left Contagem “without thinking about buying a specific product”. But willing to buy if they found good offers. “If something comes up with a good price can we enjoy it at ?”, said the mother. Suely Fernandes, 50, a cook, left Sabar, in the Metropolitan Region, in search of better prices. “I bought some products, because I was already here, but I didn’t see very attractive things as advertised”, he added.

Another person who came to the capital to shop was Penha Soares, who lives in Ribeiro das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. “The discount was good, but I confess I expected more,” he complained. Before purchasing the desired Smart TV with Led and 4k resolution, she says that she visited at least four establishments. The latter covered offers that she had previously researched on the internet.

Supervisor Gildsio Rodrigues is satisfied with his acquisition. Or rather, resigned. He bought an electric oven for R$400 – R$200 less than the amount charged outside Black Friday. “It wasn’t that 70% discount that people announced and I had to ‘cry’ to get to R$400, but it was enough to save. I’m satisfied” he says.

At the most traditional address of a department store, downtown, the establishment created a specific space for the removal of goods. Motorcycle courier Marcos Paulo de Souza, aged 20, said that the delivery service per application almost doubled yesterday. “This is the third time I have been receiving merchandise for delivery here in this store.”

CAUTION But there were also traders who preferred to be cautious this year. The manager of the Pop Kid restaurant, which has been operating since 1980 in the closed quarter of Rua Rio de Janeiro, at Praa Sete, decided not to join the campaign this time. “In the last one, we put the draft beer at a 50% discount, but this year we are still in the recovery phase. Even with the movement already reaching 70% of what it was before the pandemic, in 2021 we decided not to make the promotion,” he explained.