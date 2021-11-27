BLACK FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS: Best Smart TVs to Power Your Setup

We’ve selected four models with great discounts this Black Friday, but hurry up and the promotion could end at any time
Black Friday started with everything in the morning of this Friday (26). Several promotions for games, notebooks, processors and Smart TVs are rolling out on the biggest e-commerce sites in Brazil. Here at Adrenaline, we are closely following all the promotions to inform you of those unmissable prices.
We selected the Four Best Smart TV Options for those looking to revamp your setup. With discounts of almost 50%, it is possible to buy a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, but the Black Friday discounts could end at any time. So, don’t waste your time and check out the offers:
Smart TV LG 4K 65UP7750
The Smart TV LG 4K 65UP775 is a great 65” 4K model, which has a very interesting price at Casas Bahia: R$ 3,699 in cash or in up to 12 installments without interest.
Buy Smart TV LG 4K 65UP7750 for R$ 3,699 at Casas Bahia
The model launched in 2021, brings features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth, HDR image, ThinQ artificial intelligence features, Amazon Alexa integration and Smart Magic remote control.
Datasheet:
- Screen Size: 65 inches
- Panel Type: LCD/IPS LED
- Screen resolution: 4K UHD
- Processor: a5 Gen 4
- Operating system: webOS 6.0
- Native frequency: 60 Hz
- Connections: HDMI 2.0 (3), USB (2), RF (1), Optical Digital Output (1)
Samsung 50′ 4k QLED 50160A
The Samsung 50Q60A 4K QLED has a 50 inch screen with Ultra HD resolution, compatibility with HDR10+ images, slim infinity edge design and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Equipped with the Quantum Lite 3 processor, it also offers an ultra wide screen and game menu. You can get this smar TV from Kabum! at the price of BRL 2,999
buy the Samsung 50′ 4k QLED 50Q60A for $2,999 at Kabum!
Datasheet:
- Screen Size: 50 inches
- Panel Type: QLED
- Screen resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels)
- Frequency: 60 Hz
- HDMI: 3 and 2 USB
- Ethernet (LAN): Yes
- Wifi: Yes
- HDMI Quick Switch support
- eARC support
- Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC)
- HDMI A / Return Ch. Support
- Optical Digital Audio Output
- Bluetooth: BT 4.2
Smart TV Nanocell 55′ UHD 8K
Carrefour has a great promotion for the new Nanocell 55′ UHD 8K from LG. Only while supplies last the Smart TV is for BRL 3,999. Nanocell implements nanoparticle technology and improves television colors. The model also has a WebOS 6.0 operating system, Smart Magic control and Alexa connection.
buy SmartTV Nanocell 55” UHD 8K for R$ 3,999 at Carrefour
Smart TV OLED 48” LG C1 4K
Perhaps the most sought after model on this Black Friday is the OLED 48” C1 from LG. The 48-inch C1 screen is great for the gamer looking for a smart TV with sensational 4K images. On this Black Friday, Submarino has an unmissable promotion and the C1 costs R$ 4,049. To achieve the value is necessary to apply the COUPON: LEVEL10
Buy Smart TV OLED 48” LG C1 4K for R$ 4,049 at Submarino
Datasheet:
- Size: 48 inches
- Resolution: 4K
- Panel: OLED
- Update Rate: 120Hz
- Thinq artificial intelligence
- Google Alexa Support
- Gsync Freesync 4x
- HDMI 2.1
- Optimizer game mode
- Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision IQ
If you still have any doubts, but want to purchase a Smart TV on this Black Friday, check out the Smart TV Black Friday guide prepared by our partners at Mundo Conectado.
