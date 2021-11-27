Black Friday: Procon RJ finds irregularities such as lack of prices and misleading advertising in stores | Economy



Black Friday: agents still found evidence of price makeup on monitored sites – Disclosure

Published 11/26/2021 6:04 PM

Procon State inspectors in Rio de Janeiro were on the streets this Friday, 26, the official day of Black Friday, to inspect a total of 80 commercial establishments located in the North and West Zones, Center, Baixada Fluminense and Niterói. The agents found irregularities in the offers such as the absence of consumer prices and misleading advertising, among other problems. Agents even found evidence of price makeup on monitored sites.

Agents identified misleading advertising in eight establishments. One of them informed the price of the cell phone for R$599, but in fine print, there was information that the amount paid would be R$799 and that R$200 would be refunded by cashback. Advertising misleads the consumer, since the customer believes he will pay R$599 for the product. Another store in the same network announced the price of cell phones linked to the plan, when the actual price of the product was more expensive.

In another store, the stove was advertised for R$ 1,199, which can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments of R$ 89.99. However, the offer informed is wrong, since the installments would be R$99.99. In other words, the customer would be paying a higher amount for the installments than was being advertised.

In two department stores, there were racks with signs “from a certain value”, but there were no clothes with the advertised price tags. Another store displayed a poster in the window with a promise of “70% OFF”, but no product within the store had such a discount. Two other department stores promised a 20% discount on all beauty products, but did not report that some of these products were already remarked with lower discounts and were not part of the promotion.

Of the 80 establishments inspected, including department stores, appliance, furniture, clothing, footwear, accessories, among others, 17 of them presented the value of the installments in a larger size than the cash value, which misleads the consumer, and 19 establishments did not display prices on some products. And from the total, 39 establishments did not present irregularities. As the on-site inspection had a guiding nature, the managers repaired the irregularities pointed out during the inspection.

In online surveys, agents found evidence of price makeup on a website. Last week, it advertised a television at R$8,999 and today it kept the price, however, it claimed that it cost R$9,999, causing an illusion of discount. A preliminary investigation process will be initiated to investigate the case.

Other possible cases of price makeup were identified, but must undergo analysis by the legal department.

It is important to emphasize that the main theme of complaints related to purchases on Black Friday is the delay in delivery. Therefore, the demands do not reach Procon-RJ on the day of the event.