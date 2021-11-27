Black Friday registers little demand and high prices in Salvador

The most anticipated Friday of the year for retailers and shoppers eager to take advantage of Black Friday’s lower prices arrived, but it was a little different from other editions. Today, the traditional rush at the doors of shopping malls and retail stores has been replaced by emptier corridors and stores and customers despairing with the prices of the desired products. Many people who traveled to the stores in the capital had to return home empty-handed due to high prices.

When Salvador Norte opened at 7 am, around 100 people were waiting in line to enter Lojas Americanas, one of the most sought after at the time of promotion. At Salvador Shopping, which opened its doors at the same time, hundreds of people were waiting for offers, but customer demand was also focused on access to Lojas Americanas, without rushing and with an orderly flow. The biggest consumer demand was for household appliances, hygiene and cleaning items.

At Shopping da Bahia, which opened its doors at 6 am, the flow was also moderate. Manicurist Tamires Jesus, 35, who left home to buy nail polish, liquid soap, absorbent, deodorant, toothpaste and disposable diaper, says that prices were reasonable and that some products were cheaper, but that others continue with the same price. “I come to every edition of Black Friday to buy nail polish, but in 2020 it was better, in relation to price and movement. I thought the movement was very weak, last year there was a long line. But it’s the crisis, right, no one has money”, said the manicurist.

Some customers complain that the products are more expensive in physical stores, such as Professor Felipe Carvalho, 32, who arrived early at Shopping da Bahia, but gave up on buying what he wanted. “I’ve been without a TV for 10 years, I’m more in the mood for a TV for me and a washing machine for my father-in-law, but on the internet I found it at a better price, with cashback you get 10% to 13% of the value back for the same price as it is here, so it’s cheaper”. The teacher went home empty-handed, gave up on the washing machine and bought only the TV through the Casas Bahia online store, where he was able to receive 13% cashback for the price paid.

The seller of the Casas Bahia store at Shopping da Bahia Rafael Bispo, 37, explains that the flow did not meet expectations for Black Friday. “The sale is not the same thing if we compare it to last year, we were expecting a larger audience. We expect the flow to increase later, but last year it was much better, selling a lot more”, reported the seller.

The manager of the Baianão store, located at Av. Sete, Ivan Oliveira, 45, expects the flow of customers to increase throughout the day. “We open early, 7am. The customer is still researching, I believe that this customer who left now will come back soon to buy. We have products here with up to 60% off. We are selling more than on other days, but the flow is still small”, said the professional.

Economist and advisor at ACT Investimentos João Felipe Monteiro explains that this lower number of sales and discounts is explained by inflation, which has increased by 11% in the last 12 months, which directly impacts the price of products. “The main increase that the population has seen is fuel and this not only impacts our day-to-day transportation, but also the price of products, since the main means of transporting goods in Brazil is transport road. Because of this, the increase in fuel ends up impacting the cost of products, which explains the decrease in space for companies to lower prices on Black Friday”, explained the specialist.

In addition, according to the economist, Brazilian purchasing power has already been eroded by inflation, which leaves less room in the household budget for these Black Friday purchases. The specialist also explains that the greater movement of customers in last year’s edition compared to this year is due to the end of emergency aid, which ended in November.