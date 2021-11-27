Black Friday: the day has arrived, with an average 70% discount promise – Economy

In downtown Belo Horizonte, consumers have already gone ahead yesterday in search of price reductions: expected sales 2.46% higher than those of the 2020 event (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press)

“Finally, Friday!”, celebrates the president of the Chamber of Store Directors of Belo Horizonte (CDL/BH), Marcelo de Souza. The euphoric tone does not reflect the proximity of the weekend, but the arrival of Black Friday, the most popular Friday on the capitalist calendar. In Belo Horizonte, shopkeepers promise discounts of around 70%, in the most diverse segments.

After a long period of lean cows – a reflection of the coronavirus crisis –, the capital’s trade finally shows unreserved optimism. The expectation – especially for the next 24 hours – of full establishments, aggressive discounts and large cash register turnover, capable of boosting business out of the quagmire in 2022.

Anyone shopping – online or in physical stores – will have the chance to purchase products with discounts greater than 80%, as long as they pay attention to fraud, scams and tricks that guarantee advantageous and secure bargains.

According to CDL/BH estimates, sales this Black Friday should inject R$ 2.11 billion into the economy of Belo Horizonte, up 2.46% over the same period last year. For President Marcelo de Souza, the increase reflects the advance of vaccination against COVID-19, the advance payment of the 13th salary of the municipal civil service, in addition to the regularization of the 13th salary of state employees who, for the first time in five years, will receive in day. The entity projects that the normalization will result in the circulation of an extra BRL 1 billion in the state during the month of December.

“Thinking about it, we advise merchants in the capital to extend the settlements until the 30th, on Tuesday, when the first installment of the 13th comes out. It will be an excellent opportunity for the trade to rotate stock and build customer loyalty. At the same time, consumers will have the chance to buy a view, with the money in their hands and, consequently, with greater bargaining power”, ponders the director.

The liquidity factor, however, does not seem to affect the customer’s willingness to date. A survey released by the Locomotiva Institute on the last 23rd shows that 32% of Brazilians should buy products on offer even if, to do so, they need to ask questions.

Among the 70% who intend to consume, 42% said they are very willing to buy in this edition, while 27% said they were willing. The survey interviewed 1,500 people over 18 years of age with internet access, from October 29th to November 3rd.

Let the manicurist Ruth Ribeiro say that, who anticipated Friday discounts and went to an appliance store in downtown Belo Horizonte just yesterday to buy a 55-inch LED TV. “I’ve been dating this television for over a year! Today, I managed to buy it with 40% off, a dream! A dream that I fulfilled 24 times on my credit card, but I did it”, he says.

The same excitement was noticed among Colcci’s customers, a clothing store located in the Diamond Mall shopping mall, in Bairro Santo Agostinho, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. “Today it’s still Thursday and the movement here is crazy! We didn’t stop for a second!”, comments the manager Luiz Miguel.

The two establishments make up the trendiest segments of the megawind. According to a survey carried out by the CDL/BH, electronics and clothing will be the most coveted elements of the season. Among the 300 consumers interviewed by the entity, 45.1% showed interest in buying appliances, while 30.1% showed an inclination to renew their wardrobe. Cosmetics and perfumes (20.4%), footwear (16.8%) and smartphones (15.1%) also appeared in the list.

To attract the clientele, stores across the state prepared a veritable arsenal of artifacts. Data from Fecomrcio show that businessmen from Minas are planning discounts in excess of 50%. According to the survey, entrepreneurs also joined the offer of more variety of brands and products (25.9%); to differentiated service (19.8%); ease of payment (18.1%) and disclosure/advertising (14.7%).

BY CELL PHONE

However, e-commerces are the ones who should swim with the paddle. According to projections by the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association (ABComm), the sector’s revenue for the date in 2021 will be 25% higher compared to 2020. A large part of the transactions will take place via cell phone, which has become the main purchase channel of 30% of the population in the last year, according to data from the PwC consultancy.

“We all know that the pandemic caused major changes in behavior. For the time being, the environment associated with the pandemic is encouraging changes in habits that will impact trade for a long time to come”, says Carlos Coutinho, a partner at PwC Brasil. “The epidemic and its surroundings are creating new consumption habits and very different behaviors among the population, which can define long-term patterns in purchasing attitudes”, adds the leader.

Searches for stores and discounts started at least three weeks ago – at least on Google. According to the technology giant, searches for the term Black Friday especially heated up between the 7th and 13th of November. Among the most popular products are: sneakers, perfumes, monitors, diapers, clothes, books, gamer chair, Smart TV, Smart Phone and cell phone.

Brazilians say they are insecure, but they don’t dispense purchases on the web

Despite the insecurity with cyber attacks, 7 out of 10 Brazilian consumers are willing to take advantage of Black Friday promotions on the internet, maintaining the proportion registered in 2020. The numbers are part of a survey by Boa Vista, released yesterday. About 57% of respondents said they feel insecure about shopping online. Three out of 10 said they will take advantage of promotions in physical stores.

One of the reasons for the insecurity, according to Boa Vista, is the increase in people who suffered from fraud in previous purchases – only 37% in 2021, against 27% in 2020. The main fraud recorded was the misuse of credit cards by third parties , with 45% of menes, followed by scam in cases of purchases on fake sites, with 26%.

Despite this, when comparing 2020 with 2021, the number of consumers who do not usually shop on the web dropped from 22% to 12%. However, 71% said they feel insecure about providing personal data (in 2020 it was 53%), and another 29% say they do not know how to identify a secure site or not.

Also according to the survey, the total number of consumers who had problems with shopping on the web in the period rose from 49% in 2020 to 53% this year. In 33% of cases the problems were not resolved. The main complaints were delays in delivery, mentioned by 36% of respondents, products not received (29%) and damaged products, 8%.

For 67% of consumers who intend to shop, opportunities tend to be advantageous, especially with regard to prices. Almost half of respondents (48%) intend to take advantage of discount opportunities, while 43% plan to make the purchase throughout the year.

“Due to the health measures adopted during the pandemic, we saw a significant increase in online shopping. Many people who still preferred to shop in physical stores found themselves changing their habits. With that came the lessons and conveniences of shopping online, but also some problems related to shopping in this environment”, says Lola de Oliveira, director of Marketing and Customer Relations at Boa Vista.

She remembers the 2021 Fraud Census, a study by Konduto, a company specializing in transactional anti-fraud for e-commerce, payment methods and digital accounts, recently acquired by Boa Vista, which found that this increase in online purchases was so legitimate that it served to balance the number of fraud attempts. “The result is that, in the first six months of the year, the percentage of frauds fell in almost all the States of the country”, reveals Lola de Oliveira.

With 54% and 52% of the preference, home appliances and electronics, respectively, continue to be the most sought after categories on Black Friday. In 2020, both registered preferences of 47% and 44% of consumers, respectively. 63% of respondents said they will buy products they do not yet have, 34% will look for products that will replace others already in use and 3% intend to purchase new products.

The installments will be the option of 69% of consumers for payment on Black Friday this year, according to Boa Vista. Among them, 38% will use credit cards, 25% will use debit and cash cards and 12% will choose Pix.

PRICE INCREASE

The survey also identified that 33% in the shopping basket on this date. The main reason is the perception of price increases with 27% of the mentions, against 16% in 2020 and 12% in 2019. The second most cited reason was the disadvantage of buying on date (21%), followed by cost containment ( 17%) and prioritization of other household accounts (14%).

The survey carried out by Boa Vista was carried out through a self-administered questionnaire, sent by email, between October and November 2021. Approximately 600 consumers from all social classes and regions of the country participated, including those who sought the information and guidance on the Consumidor Positivo da Boa Vista website. The margin of error is 3%, more or less, and the degree of confidence is 90%.

