Body found in missing plane pilot, says IML

The body found yesterday in the region of searches for the twin-engine plane that crashed between Ubatuba (SP) and Paraty (RJ) is that of pilot Gustavo Carneiro, according to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Campo Grande, in the west side of the state capital. Gustavo’s mother and girlfriend attended the IML for body recognition.

Recognition was only possible with the arrival of family members, as Gustavo’s fingerprints were unrecognizable, due to the time the body remained at sea.

Raised in Corumbá (MS), he moved to Rio de Janeiro in 2018, where he worked at an aerial training company. Its last location identified on social networks was the Amarais Airport, in Campinas, on Wednesday morning (24).

Gustavo Carneiro was a flight pilot who disappeared on Wednesday night (24) at sea between Ubatuba and Paraty Image: Reproduction/Facebook

From there, he took off at around 8:30 pm, bound for the Jacarepaguá airport, in Rio, accompanied by the co-pilot, José Porfírio Júnior, aged 20, and a passenger who has not yet been identified.

The family had already gone through another recent grief, due to the death of Gustavo’s father, as a result of covid-19.

The aircraft lost contact with the radar around 9 pm. The first to call the authorities were José’s family, who followed the flight’s path over the internet.