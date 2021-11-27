Bolsonaro declares his fans for the Libertadores final: ‘Tomorrow we’re all Flamengo’

on the eve of final between Flamengo and Palmeiras in Libertadores 2021, O President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, took the opportunity to declare his support for the Rio team in the decision this Saturday (27). Speaking at Vila Militar, in Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro also recalled the supporters for the Rubro-negros in the 2019 achievement.

Bolsonaro with the shirts of Palmeiras and Flamengo

(Photo: Lance Assembly!)

– Just as I said in 2019 and it worked: tomorrow we are all Flamengo! – Bolsonaro declared this Friday.

In addition to Flamengo, however, the President has already worn the shirt of several Brazilian clubs, including Palmeiras and Rubro-negro rivals such as Botafogo and Vasco da Gama.