Bolsonaro defends ‘rational measures’ against the new variant and says that ‘Brazil can no longer withstand a lockdown’

The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that Brazil cannot stand another lockdown. The declaration was given by the president during the commemorations of the 76th Anniversary of the Parachute Infantry Brigade, in Rio de Janeiro, this Friday, 26. At the event, Bolsonaro defended that “rational measures” be adopted to contain the arrival of the new variant of the coronavirus, call of omicron. “Brazil can no longer stand a lockdown. I spoke with Admiral Barra Torres and Ciro from the Civil House discussing Argentina. Whoever comes here from Argentina by car, no problem. Whoever comes by plane has to spend four days in quarantine. We are going to take rational measures”, said Bolsonaro. This Friday, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) suggested limiting the entry of people who have been to six African countries: South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.