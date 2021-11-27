Bolsonaro for Air Force Sergeants: ‘They Want to Steal Our Freedom’ – Politics

Jair Bolsonaro (no party) (photo: Isaac Nbrega/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro asked this Friday, 26, the Air Force sergeants to be “vigilant” over the situation in the country. At the officers’ graduation ceremony, the head of the Executive said again that there is a process of loss of freedom in the country – without, however, listing the elements of his thesis.

“We must be vigilant, think about the worst that can happen to us and be vigilant,” Bolsonaro said at a ceremony in Guaratinguet (So Paulo) for the promotion of 207 employees of the Aeronautics sergeant degree. “What is the most important and valuable thing they want to steal from us, and not today? In our gold, our Nibio, our lands, our biodiversity, our water or our space. Our freedom is something much, much more sacred than ours. life itself,” he added.

At the height of tensions with the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Bolsonaro argued that the Court revoked individual liberties when punishing undemocratic attitudes by supporters of the president.

During the ceremony, which was attended by ministers such as Walter Braga Neto (Defense) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary of the Presidency), the head of the Executive also received a tribute called the “specialists’ order”.